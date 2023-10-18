County Board of Supervisors Meeting Location Changes Announced

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – An audio/visual project upgrade to the County’s hearing rooms will be impacting additional upcoming Board of Supervisors meetings.

The Board of Supervisors meeting set for November 7 will now be in Santa Maria. The Board of Supervisors meeting set for December 12 will now be in Santa Barbara.

The audio/visual upgrade to the Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors Hearing Room and Planning Commission Hearing Room began at the end of July, moving all meetings to Santa Maria.

A small delay due to supply chain issues has prompted one additional meeting, the Board of Supervisors meeting on November 7to be moved to Santa Maria.



The Planning Commission Hearing Room in Santa Barbara’s upgrades will be completed as scheduled and no additional impacts are expected. The 2023 Public Hearing Schedule for the Planning Commission Hearing Room can be found here.

The upgrades to the Santa Barbara Hearing Room are part of a series of scheduled improvements to better provide County constituents with access to the Board of Supervisors meetings and other public meetings that take place in the Santa Barbara Hearing Room. Community members are encouraged to check schedules for other organizations’ meetings that regularly take place in the Santa Barbara Hearing Room, located on the fourth floor at 105 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara to see where their alternate location will be during the closure.

Once the Santa Barbara Hearing Room is back open the Santa Maria Hearing Room will undergo audio/visual upgrades. That is why the December 12 meeting will be moved to Santa Barbara.

Visit the 2023 Board of Supervisors Schedule for all meeting dates and locations for the remainder of the year.

The Santa Barbara Hearing Room will not be available for remote testimony during the November 7 meeting. Instead, community members are encouraged to participate in person at the Santa Maria Hearing Room, located at 511 Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria, or virtually by registering for the meeting in advance by visiting Board of Supervisors Methods of Participation.

Residents may also continue to watch the live stream of the Board meetings in the following ways:

Televised in English and Spanish (SAP channel via Comcast and Cox) on local cable channel 20;

Online at: https://www.countyofsb.org/1333/CSBTV-Livestream; and

YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20 (Closed Captioning Available on YouTube)

Please contact the Clerk of the Board’s Office at (805) 568-2240 for general questions related to these changes and assistance with the following:

Participating in the meeting telephonically or electronically

A disability-related modification or accommodation

Any issues attempting to access the hearing telephonically or electronically

The Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors is relocated for construction through mid-December 2023. If you need to drop off materials to the Clerk of the Board, a receiving counter is available at the Board of Supervisors reception desk. It is located on the fourth floor at 105 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara next to the elevators between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, please visit the Clerk of the Board website at: https://www.countyofsb.org/1220/Clerk-of-the-Board