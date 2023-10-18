County of Santa Barbara Highlights Importance of Earthquake Preparedness

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Today the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors recognized the Great ShakeOut in Santa Barbara County, slated for October 19, 2023. This day marks an opportunity for all community members to ensure their personal preparedness in the face of earthquakes, including securing spaces, practicing “drop, cover, and hold on”, and creating an emergency plan.

The Earthquake Country Alliance recommends four steps that everyone should take before an earthquake:

Secure your home and work space by identifying hazards and securing moveable items

Create your emergency plan including how you will communicate with your loved ones

Organize emergency supplies in a convenient location that would be accessible following an earthquake

Minimize financial hardship by organizing important documents, strengthening your property, and considering insurance coverage

If you feel shaking or get an alert, it is critical to Drop, Cover, and Hold On or Lock (wheels), Cover, and Hold On.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management and County Fire Department, highly recommend local residents utilize advanced warning technologies. Timely warnings, even in instances where shaking does not occur, are vital for taking protective measures to ensure the safety of our community.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for and share the following warning systems with friends, family, and community groups:

MyShake App : A free app available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, allowing users to set a “HomeBase” location to receive earthquake warnings without having location services activated. Note: This app will be issuing a test alert on October 19, 2023 for users.

: A free app available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, allowing users to set a “HomeBase” location to receive earthquake warnings without having location services activated. Android Earthquake Alerts : Integrated in new or updated Android devices, utilizing the same technology as the MyShake App.

: Integrated in new or updated Android devices, utilizing the same technology as the MyShake App. ReadySBC Alerts: Sign up for local alerts at ReadySBC.org. These alerts may be issued following an earthquake if other threats are imminent.

Learn more about earthquake warning systems and available apps at California Earthquake Early Warning | California Earthquake Early Warning Information. Sign up for local alerts and find earthquake preparedness information at ReadySBC | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website.