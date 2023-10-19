Maui Relief Concert in the Santa Ynez Valley: A Night of Music and Unity to Benefit the Maui Rescue Mission

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

KAHULUI, HI – October 18, 2023 – On Friday, October 20th, the Maui Relief Concert will be held at the picturesque Solvang Festival Theater in Solvang, CA to raise funds for those affected by the recent wildfire disaster on Maui. Doors open at 5:00 PM with dinner, snacks, wine, and beer available for purchase, and the concert will begin at 6:00 PM and end at 9:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased online at mauirescuemission.org/oct-20th-benefit-concert and will be available for purchase at the door. All proceeds will benefit the Maui Rescue Mission, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to serving the unhoused community on Maui since 2015 offering showers, laundry, hygiene items, on-site medical care, and a support system of compassionate staff and volunteers via a mobile resource center.

Brian Nelson, the Co-Founder of Maui Rescue Mission and a local Santa Ynez resident, who has previously served with the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, emphasizes the significance of the support raised from this concert: “The aftermath of the Maui wildfires has left over 7,000 individuals newly homeless and struggling for basic necessities and shelter. This evening promises to offer more than just great music; it will serve as a beacon of hope, providing immediate relief to Maui’s community by bolstering Maui Rescue Mission’s dedicated efforts to assist both the previously unhoused and the newly homeless communities across Maui with both short-term relief and long-term resources.”

Event Details

Date: October 20, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St, Solvang, CA, California 93463

Tickets: mauirescuemission.org/oct-20th-benefit-concert

Featuring Spectacular Performances By:

Alan Satchwell: Growing up as a studio trumpeter and singer in Hollywood, Alan Satchwell plays alongside some of the finest jazz musicians in the county, including Woody DeMarco on piano, Rex Harte on drums, and Randy Tico on bass.

The Soul Cats: This ten-piece band based in the Santa Ynez valley specializes in songs from the 60’s and 70’s, offering a repertoire of party and fun music that will have the audience dancing the night away.

Big Island Band: Led by Dave Winstone, this band is renowned for their exceptional performances across Hawaii, Nevada, and Southern California. They are known for their diverse appearances, including shows for Medal of Honor Recipients, Carnival Cruise Lines, and even a Hawaiian-themed episode of Monk.

Gypsy Folk Ensemble: A professional, world dance performing company based in Los Angeles, Gypsy Folk Ensemble aims to preserve and celebrate traditional folk and ethnic dances from cultures worldwide. Their performances have graced countless festivals, schools, libraries, and even television and feature films.

Ticket Information

General admission tickets for the “Maui Relief Concert” are available for $50 and can be purchased online at mauirescuemission.org/oct-20th-benefit-concert. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door on the day of the event.

Join us for a night of music, unity, and compassion as we come together to make a difference for the Lahaina community. For more information about the event and ticket purchases, please visit mauirescuemission.org/oct-20th-benefit-concert.

About Maui Rescue Mission

Maui Rescue Mission provides access to physical, spiritual, and emotional resources for struggling and unhoused Maui families and individuals by providing an entirely mobile resource center for the communities of Lahaina, Kihei, and Kahului. Their mission is to provide a path to new life for anyone who is homeless, lost, or has broken relationships with family or faith in Jesus Christ. Explore mauirescuemission.org or follow on social media for updates @maui.rescue.mission.