Ridley-Tree Cancer Center and Sansum Clinic Mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October 18, 2023 (Santa Barbara, CA) To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is using the power of PINK to commemorate those lost to breast cancer, and to honor breast cancer patients and their families, as well as medical professionals and researchers working to find a cure. This October, the building at 540 West Pueblo Street in Santa Barbara is illuminated nightly with a pink glow, generously funded by Sansum Clinic’s Women’s Health Initiative. Staff members and healthcare providers at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Santa Barbara and Solvang, and Sansum Clinic’s Country Clinic in the Santa Ynez Valley are dressing in pink to show their support for breast cancer patients, and their families. “About one in eight women will develop breast cancer at some point during their lifetime. However, breast cancer can be diagnosed and treated successfully, right here in Santa Barbara at Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, using world-class treatment offered by our experienced team,” commented Matt Baumann, DBA, MBA, Vice President, Oncology, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center’s Breast Cancer Program provides the most comprehensive breast cancer care on the Central Coast. Our multidisciplinary team offers advanced breast imaging and personalized plans for each patient using the latest surgical, medical and radiation oncology treatments for breast cancer. Through generous support from Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, our Clinical Research Department coordinates with patients who may benefit from new therapies offered in clinical trials. A wide range of supportive care and wellness programs give patients every opportunity for successful treatment and recovery.

October serves as a reminder for women to prioritize their health by scheduling their annual mammogram. Sansum Clinic’s Breast Imaging Center is a trusted local resource. Our board-certified breast radiologists along with a team of highly-trained technologists, use world-class technology to deliver the highest standards of breast imaging. While 3D mammography (Tomosynthesis) is the gold standard for breast screening, our accredited breast imaging center of excellence also offers diagnostic mammography, breast MRI, Whole Breast Ultrasound (WBUS), breast ultrasound, breast biopsy and breast needle localization. All together, these modalities provide a comprehensive approach to early detection and accurate diagnosis. An exciting development on the horizon as a result of our new partnership with Sutter Health and the organization’s focus of investment includes bringing more advanced diagnostic imaging services to the Central Coast.

For more information on RTCC’s breast cancer program, visit breastcancer.ridleytreecc.org

For more information on scheduling a mammogram, visit breastimaging.sansumclinic.org

Photo captions:

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is illuminated in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month Healthcare providers and staff members at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Santa Barbara show their love and support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with heartfelt gestures. Ridley-Tree Cancer Center’s Surgical Oncology team members and breast surgeon Dr. Rosa Choi dress in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Ridley-Tree Cancer Center’s Surgical Oncology team members with breast surgeon Dr. Katrina Mitchell dress in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Healthcare providers and staff members at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center’s Solvang branch wear pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Sansum Clinic’s Country Clinic staff in Solvang wear pink ribbons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health, is the largest non-profit outpatient healthcare organization between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area. Sutter and Sansum each have a century-long commitment to improving the health of the communities they serve, and are now embarking on a partnership to shape the future of healthcare on the Central Coast. The dedication of Sansum Clinic’s 200+ highly-trained doctors and compassionate staff of 1500+ is part of our 102-year history, alongside that of our city, which has always been advanced in the medical sciences despite its small size.

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, also now part of Sutter Health, has been at the forefront of comprehensive outpatient cancer care on the central coast for more than 70 years. Ridley-Tree Cancer Center’s highly-trained and compassionate physicians and staff care for patients using the most advanced surgical, medical and radiation oncology treatments and technology, global clinical trials, and research-based supportive care and wellness programs. Our Solvang branch extends care to the Santa Ynez Valley to provide all patients in Santa Barbara County access to the comprehensive services we offer, close to home. This kind of care is made possible thanks to the generosity of community donors and our long-standing partnership with the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.