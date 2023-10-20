Santa Barbara Routs Rival Dos Pueblos 52-0 For Sixth Consecutive Victory

The Santa Barbara High football team extended its winning streak to six games with a 52-0 victory over rival Dos Pueblos on Friday night at Scott O’Leary Stadium

The Dons scored on their first four possessions and held the Chargers to five yards of total offense in the first half on their way to the decisive win.

“The biggest thing we’ve been trying to tell the kids during the bye week, against Channel Islands and in this game is that we’re trying to keep our standard really high,” said Santa Barbara coach Nate Mendoza. “We’ve got big goals. We’re not really worried about who we’re playing we just want to make sure we lay the right way.”

Koa Herrera opened the scoring with a two yards touchdown run on the opening drive of the game and Santa Barbara took an 8-0 lead after a successful two-point conversion run by Herrera.

Santa Barbara held Dos Pueblos Super Sophomore Kaleb Williams to 23 yards rushing.

After a quick Dos Pueblos three-and-out, Santa Barbara extended its lead to 16-0 after a six-yard touchdown run by Herrera and two-point conversion pass from Abel Renteria to Tomas Gil with 6:17 remaining in the first quarter.

Renteria added a three-yard touchdown run with 2:23 remaining in the first quarter to giver Santa Barbara a 24-0 lead. The Dons’ lead ballooned to 31-0 following a 48-yard bomb from Renteria to Winston Bartley with 11:52 remaining in the second quarter.

Santa Barbara’s standout wide receiver Kai Mault put his imprint on the game with a 58-yard punt return that extended the Santa Barbara lead to 38-0 with 5:55 remaining in the second quarter. Mault followed that up by catching a 21-yard touchdown pass from Renteria with 50 seconds remaining in the first half, increasing the Dons’ lead to 45-0.

There was a running clock after halftime and the lone touchdown of the second half came on 30-yard touchdown pass from Renteria to Herrera with 1:54 remaining in the third quarter.

Dos Pueblos continued to battle and held Santa Barbara scoreless in the fourth quarter.

“Our practices are phenomenal. Our younger guys are getting dramatically better, and our older guys have not quit,” said Dos Pueblos coach A.J. Pateras. “They haven’t stopped practicing hard, they haven’t stopped showing up, they are being great leaders and like I have said before we are an extremely young program.”

Oxnard, 22; San Marcos, 20 3OT

The Royals’ playoff hopes came to an end in heartbreaking fashion. San Marcos failed to convert on a two-point conversion in triple overtime and the visiting Yellowjackets did convert on their two-point attempt. With the loss San Marcos drops to 3-6 overall and 1-6 in Channel League play.

Bishop Diego, 28; Westlake 21

Tua Rojas scored on a one-yard quarterback keeper with 30 seconds remaining to put the Cardinals ahead 28-21. Bishop Diego can clinch an automatic playoff berth out of the Marmonte League with a victory over Simi Valley next week.

Fillmore 31, Carpinteria 14

The Warriors dropped their seventh consecutive contest after starting the season 2-0. Fillmore improved to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in the Citrus Coast League.