Home Makeover Tips that Won’t Break the Bank

Want to refresh your living room or bedroom but not sure where to start? Sometimes simply adding finishing touches or additional lighting can really impact the look, feel, and flow of a room. If you want to give your room a makeover without breaking the bank, read on! I’ve put together a few of my best interior design tips and hacks.

Add more light.

One of the best ways to make a room feel fresh — not to mention larger — is to increase the amount of light, both natural and artificial. If you have curtains, swap them out for sheer ones in your non-private spaces. Sheer curtains allow more natural light to shine through. Using a curtain rod that’s wider than the window by 12 inches on either side will create the illusion of a larger window when the curtains are open.

Mirrors are also a great way to bring more light to a room. Hang mirrors across from windows to help bounce light around the room. Another way to make a room look brighter is to paint the walls white, except the wall with the window(s). Paint that wall in a darker shade and your eyes will perceive that more light is coming through the window.

Hang curtains close to the ceiling.

Even in rooms with standard eight-foot ceilings (found in most homes), rooms will look larger if you install the curtain rod close to the ceiling. I recommend positioning the rod between 1-3 inches below the ceiling or molding. If your ceilings are nine feet taller or more, install the curtain rod one foot above the window trim. And while we’re on this topic, I also recommend using curtains that come to ground or just one inch above the floor.

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Make an off-centered window look centered.

One way to trick the eye when you have an off centered window is to hang a wider curtain rod, centered, above the window and part of the wall where you want someone to think a window would be. Once the curtains are hanging, open them just enough to see part of the window, and so that the window appears centered on the wall.

Add texture.

If you’ve read any of my columns, you’ll know I talk a lot about texture. Many times, a room will feel unfinished because it lacks texture. Whether your decor style is eclectic, modern, boho, or a combination of everything, adding textures to your space creates depth and dimension. Textures can also be an inexpensive way to make a room more appealing and feel complete. Have fun mixing textures, such as faux fur blankets, velvet and linen pillows, and rattan or cane chairs. You can find many of these items at local thrift stores and you’ll be surprised how quickly (and relatively inexpensive) you can add some of these elements to your space.

Use a large rug.

This may seem counterintuitive, but small rooms will feel larger if you use a rug that takes up most of the floor in that room. With one large rug, your eye sees one continuous color and the room will feel more expansive. When using a smaller rug, it visually breaks up the room as your eye sees the flooring, then rug, then flooring. In bedrooms, I recommend using a 6’x9’ rug with queen beds and an 8’x10’ rug (or larger) with king beds.

I’d love to see your home makeover! Tag me on social media @vacayrentaldesign!

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Vacation Rental Design, an interior design company specializing in short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental Stylist™, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at hello@vacayrentaldesign.com.