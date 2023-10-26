Slay Estate & Vineyard Scoops Two Wine Medals in The Tasting Alliance’s 2023 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Los Angeles, CA – Slay Estate & Vineyard – a vineyard set in Santa Barbara’s wine country’s renowned Sta. Rita Hills AVA with acclaimed restaurateur, Chef David Slay, at the helm – today announced its 2021 Pinot Noir and 2021 Chardonnay won Silver and Bronze medals respectively in The Tasting Alliance’s prestigious 2023 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition (NYWSC).

Nestled in the picturesque Sta. Rita Hills, Slay Estate & Vineyard’s triumph solidifies its reputation as a producer of world-class wines that uniquely reflect its terroir. Having spent over six years preparing the estate for planting and harvest with a vineyard team and the region’s premier winemakers, Dragonette Cellars, the accolades underscore the unwavering dedication of the vineyard and winemaking team in crafting wines of exceptional quality and distinctive character.

“As a chef and vineyard owner, it’s an immense honor to receive recognition at the 2023 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. Crafting wines that reflect the uniqueness of Sta. Rita Hills is where my passion lies, and it’s a true honor to see our 2021 Pinot Noir and Chardonnay shine on such a highly regarded stage,” explains Chef Slay. “These honors inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of winemaking to bring our patrons remarkable, local wines.”

This is the ninth year for the competition, which is now a member of The Tasting Alliance. Over its history, the NYWSC has established itself as one of the most respected and influential judging events in the United States. Its panel of judges is comprised of 73 of the industry’s most trusted authorities, with expertise not only on the quality of wines and spirits, but also on the regional tastes and trends that drive the wine and spirits markets.

Among the spirit and wine experts were James Beard Award-winning Anthony Dias Blue, WSA/NASA Silver-Pin Certified Sommelier Sandra Taylor and Traci Dutton, Wine Director at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone. Also of note are Pinot Noir expert Dr. Valery Uhl, whose family owns gold medal award winning vineyards in the Russian River Valley AVA and Tim Marson, Director of Category Management of Wine.com.

Silver Medal:

Slay Estate & Vineyard 2021 Pinot Noir, Sta. Rita Hills, Sta. Barbara County, CA

Tasting notes: The premier vintage of Sta. Rita Hills 2021 Pinot Noir is 100% estate grown and from neutral barrels. This vintage boasts aromas of black cherry and ripe red berries.

Bronze Medal:

Slay Estate & Vineyard 2021 Chardonnay, Sta. Rita Hills, Sta. Barbara County, CA

Tasting notes: The premier vintage of Sta. Rita Hills 2021 Chardonnay blends Mt. Eden & Clone 76 in neutral and new oak barrels. Bright, focused green apple and lemon/lime citrus fruit profile mixes with aromatics of baking spice, & vanilla for a well-balanced and 100% estate grown wine.

The full Slay Estate & Vineyard wines are available to enjoy alongside dining experiences at Chef Slay’s four culinary institutes in L.A.’s South Bay, including Slay Steak & Fish House, Slay Italian Kitchen and Fête Bistro by Slay and Slay Hermosa, or to purchase online at https://www.slayestateandvineyard.com/shop

About Slay Restaurant Group

California-based Slay Restaurant Group is a coastal collective of culinary institutions with award-winning Chef David Slay at the helm. Hailed in the City of Angels, the OC and his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, for redefining the art of fine dining with humble, hospitality-first touch, the Slay Group today comprises a four-strong portfolio of distinctive dining destinations nestled in L.A.’s South Bay. At each, you’ll find dishes crafted with Slay’s homegrown organic produce and wine cellars well-stocked with fine wines from Slay’s very own winery in the esteemed Sta. Rita Hills of Santa Barbara.

With culinary innovation, exceptional service and deep respect for culture and sustainability at the Group’s core, the evolution of Slay experiences now traverse multiple cuisines and locations, including Slay Steak & Fish House, Slay Italian Kitchen and Fête Bistro by Slay in Manhattan Beach, and Slay Hermosa. For more information, visit www.slay.la.