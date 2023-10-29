Soul Majestic Brings New Songs to Fundraising Show

Soul Majestic started laying down Santa Barbara’s reggae soundtrack more than 20 years ago, when Eric Iverson, Oriana Sanders, and Dave Lyons combined forces to deliver the traditional roots music that pairs so well with our sandy beaches and sunny skies. With an ever-rotating cast of backup musicians, they’ve shared stages over the years with multiple Marley brothers, Steel Pulse, Sean Paul, and Matisyahu, along the way producing six studio albums since their 2003 debut, one of which was laid down at Tuff Gong Studios in Jamaica.

Iverson and Sanders, who are married with two boys, recently returned from a month in Kauai, where they worked on songs for the next album, due to drop next summer. “It’s places like that with such beauty and fertile land that really inspires us to create,” said Iverson. “Time slows down there and we find that it’s easier to connect to that place of creativity and expression within.”

Soul Majestic Live at Felton Music Hall July 2023 | Credit: Stacy Petree

They’re now back in Santa Barbara, and ready to share their two newest songs, “Blue Summer” and “Touch the Sky,” during a November 3 concert at SOhO. Joining them will be Michael Mendez on keyboards, Kevin Long on bass, and special guest Zebby — aka Jamey Zeb Dekofsky — on drums. The show is a benefit for the Life Rolls On Foundation, a nonprofit focused on raising awareness around spinal injuries and providing adaptive surf outings.

Iverson learned about the organization when he was talking to his childhood friend Chris Keets, who’s hosting the inaugural Toes in the Cove longboard contest that goes down at Rincon on November 4. “He shared the story of the founder, Jesse Billauer, his journey, and the inspiration behind the foundation,” said Iverson. “We had the idea to make the concert a benefit for Life Rolls On and, with Jesse’s approval, there it was.”

The evening is now being billed as “A Night of Roots Rock Reggae: Toes In The Cove Pre-Party Benefiting Life Rolls On Foundation.” Also playing before Soul Maj is Swell Time, and, from 7 to 9 p.m., Keets’ wife, Jenny Keet, will be premiering a series of short films as well.

“We’ve got some special things in store for this one, so you won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to dance the night away to some good reggae and roots music while benefiting an amazing cause!” promised Iverson.

See sohosb.com, liferollson.org, and soulmajestic.com.