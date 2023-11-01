A Putrid Homecoming

When I came back to my house Saturday night after a three-day hiking trip, I could not believe the smell of cannabis. Putrid. It has been increasing ever since Avofest. It seems pointless to report to county as they are just running a dog-and-pony show as cover for the growers, planners, contract planners, administrators, politicos, and who knows how many on the take.

People are worn out, don’t want to talk about it anymore. I know I am. The bad guys won.

Still, the so-called odor, which is actually air pollution, is getting worse. And if you live along the city/county border and go away for a few days — it is shocking and depressing when you return. You get out the bottle of Loratadine. Everybody knows it. A problem created by our county government and tolerated by a complacent city government and school district and a multitude of service organizations.

Made me really sad. Thinking about all our good neighbors that have moved away. All the people that feel stuck. Listening to old people with a chronic cough. People taking medication as a result of this. Children, old people, people with disabilities, Asthma, Diabetes, Parkinson’s. A true failure of government.