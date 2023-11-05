Ojai Music Festival Presents Creative Lab

Celebrating the musical creativity of a new generation of California composers, and marking its 78th season, the Ojai Music Festival will present the Creative Lab concert on November 11, as part of the statewide California Festival. It’s a four day festival that welcomes up to 5,000 patrons and reaches 35 times more audiences worldwide through online and on demand streaming of concerts and events throughout the year.

Esteemed pianist Mitsuko Uchida will serve as music director for this year’s festival. Pianist Conor Hanick will be performing new solo work by Samuel Carl Adams, as well as a trio for violin, clarinet, and vibraphone by Dylan Mattingly. Other performers include: Zelter String Quartet, vocalist Saili Oak, Sérgio Coelho on clarinet, Gallia Kastner on violin, Sidney Hopson on vibraphone, and M.A. Tiesenga on electronic hurdy gurdy.

The Creative Lab Concert is produced in conjunction with a Green Umbrella program by the Los Angeles Philharmonic New Music Group.

The program is as follows:

Reena ESMAIL Ragamala

I. Fantasie – Bihag Overlay

II. Scherzo – Malkauns

III. Recitativo – Basant

IV. Rondo – Jog

Saili Oak vocals | Zelter Quartet



Samuel Carl ADAMS Études

I. Clear, resonant

II. Rippling

III. Steady, quiet

IV. Rippling

V. Steady, with a full sound

VI. Clear, resonant

Conor Hanick piano

The concert will be held at the Greenberg Center at the Ojai Valley School lower campus, 23 El Paseo Road. Single tickets are $25 and $15 for students, available for purchase at OjaiFestival.org or at the door. There will also be a free pre-concert reception where audience members will be able to meet the composers.