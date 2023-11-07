New Dog on the Block

Alex Keithley and Tracy Clark were already running one of the most dog-friendly spots in Santa Barbara. And that’s before Keithley, who also owns a line of homemade dog products, and Clark, her lifelong friend, opened their most conspicuously canine venture — The Dirty Dog Wash & Goods.

Co-owner Alex Keithley at The Dirty Dog | Credit: Sean Magruder

If you’ve stopped by their Yellow Belly Tap & Restaurant, chances are you’ve met them — nine years into business, Keithley and Clark still ring up orders, bus tables, and chat with the many regulars and newcomers that pack the cozy, cabin-like establishment. Yellow Belly has been a local favorite ever since coming to De la Vina and Constance, near the triple junction of Oak Park, Samarkand, and Upper State and Santa Barbara’s residential heart. Now, Keithley and Clark are turning the block into a one-stop shop for both species. Their Dirty Dog Wash & Goods has moved in just two doors down from the restaurant.

When they opened Yellow Belly in 2014, Keithley and Clark saw not only a need for delicious burgers and revolving beers on tap, but a community-oriented, dog-positive space. “We always had bowls and treats, and I didn’t see a lot of that at the time,” Keithley said. With The Dirty Dog, they’ve done a sort of vertical integration, now making and selling the leashes, bowls, and treats — as well as the proper hygiene — that any dog needs to enjoy their stay at Yellow Belly or elsewhere.

Keithley and Clark had been cautious to expand. But when their Yellow Belly landlord approached them about a dog wash going out of business just a stone’s throw from their restaurant, “it fell into our laps,” Keithley said. “As a kid, I always thought I’d work with animals. This wash was here for 25 years. People were sad when it was gone, and we wanted to serve the community.” Keithley was already making ceramic bowls and leather leashes, tricks she picked up at SBCC’s continuing ed program and an apprenticeship with a saddle-maker years ago. These products fall under Wiley Mutt, a brand Keithley started during the pandemic and peddles to local shops such as Westward General and MĀCHER. Now, it’s got a forever home at her and Clark’s storefront.

The Dirty Dog offers five self-serve baths, but there’s also a full-service wash station and even space for independent groomers to rent, much like a barbershop. With a flexible schedule and plenty of supplies — DIYers can swing by anytime to brush, wash, and fire up the pet blow-dryer and a cologne or perfume spritz — self-serve is for now the sweetest, most popular deal. Want to leave it to the pros instead? Book an appointment that includes an ear cleaning, a gland expression — important but not so DIY-able — and a 15-minute full-body brush, along with add-ons like conditioning, nail trimming, and even de-skunking. All dog sizes, and aromas, welcome.

So are shyer or more anxious furry friends. With each wash, “everything is open for the customer to see, and we cater it to the dog’s personality,” Keithley added. With dogs sometimes out-numbering humans, it can be a lot of personalities in one room, and she’s been happy with the open space and very good boys and girls freely getting along.

[Click to enlarge] Credit: Silas Fallstich

It’s not unlike the convivial Yellow Belly vibe. “We want to know our customers and know their families. It’s really fun to do both things. Customers at Yellow Belly will come here, and then of course we get to see both [owner and pet] over there, too.” They’re also ready for brand-new owners. Adopt from Santa Barbara Humane and you’ll earn a free Dirty Dog wash, along with general information and a plethora of products to ensure your pup has everything they need before they’re home.

For Keithley, business is not only familial — her siblings and father run Crushcakes and Giovanni’s — but deeply personal. Born and raised in Santa Barbara, she and Clark have been friends for more than 30 years, and they bring their local knowledge, service chops, and love for animals to this community they’ve fostered on north De la Vina, where dogs and their humans can grab a bite, a drink, and now a wash, a leash, and something to chew on. At least, us bipeds can enjoy those first two — as well as a clean, happy dog.

2601 De la Vina St.; Thu.-Tue., 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; (805) 770-3130; thedirtydogsb.com