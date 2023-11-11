Montecito’s Music Academy Hosts Annual Sip & Swap Fundraiser

Donated items were carefully laid out across display tables. | Credit: Courtesy

Every piece of clothing displayed at the Music Academy in Montecito on Thursday night had a story attached to it — some things were bought in foreign places, while others held memories of the wearer’s life, bygone fashion trends, or local heritage. Every person who picked out a new addition to their wardrobe walked away with that story. That’s the magic of upcycled fashion.

It was One Night in MAE’s Closet in honor of organizer Mari Warner’s great-grandmother Martha Ann Edwards, the founding boardmember of the Music Academy at Miraflores.

This rendition of the Music Academy Auxiliary’s annual Sip & Swap sold over 100 tickets and raised nearly $7,000 to support the academy and the children’s SING! Program, a free choral initiative the academy offers to elementary-school-age children.

Warner and academy boardmember Ashley Woods Hollister were co-chairs of the event, which was a nod to the Music Academy’s history of cyclical fashion, from before The Rack and The Treasure House consignment shops permanently closed in March 2020.

Participants swapped pieces from their own closets for a treasure from another’s while enjoying art, snacks, cocktails, and wine. The night’s soundtrack was the beautiful melodies of pianist and Music Academy alum Jacopo Giacopuzzi.

Over 100 people bought tickets to the Sip & Swap event. | Credit: Courtesy

While perusing the curated racks and tables, attendees could imagine creating a full, glamorous outfit with the items laid out in front of them, thanks to stylist Alice Brophy. She took the piles of over 200 donated items and made them come to life, boutique-style.

This Indy reporter was even able to snag a beautiful caramel-colored suit created by Santa Barbara–based designer Ryan Shand, who donated pieces to the event.

“Everyone was so excited,” Warner said toward the end of the night, looking around at the near-empty tables at racks. “They all love cyclical fashion; it’s much better than things going to the landfill.”