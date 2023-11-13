Goal Power: Unleashing Your Potential in 2024

By Todd Shea

2023 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

As we approach the end of the year, it’s the perfect time to reflect on our achievements, learnings, and areas for growth. Setting realistic goals is a great method to turn this introspection into results that can be achieved. Strategic goal-setting can open doors to a prosperous and satisfying future, whether you’re concentrating on your own growth or directing the course of your company. This gives me energy and helps me focus on what might otherwise be an overwhelming new year’s direction, so I always like it.

Start by taking a look back at the prior year. What would you have achieved, or not achieved, if you had done this the previous year? How come? Look back through your photo roll for the year; look at all the amazing things you did and the experiences and memories you made this past year! It goes fast, so taking the time to do this reflection is so important.

Setting goals gives your path direction and purpose, acting as a guide. It’s the process of identifying your goals and decomposing them into concrete, quantifiable actions.

Clarity and Focus: Setting clear goals helps crystallize your vision. Whether you’re an individual mapping out personal milestones or a business leader outlining company objectives, having a well-defined destination allows you to channel your efforts more efficiently.

Motivation and Engagement: Goals act as motivators, propelling you forward when faced with challenges. They give you a reason to push boundaries and exceed your own expectations. In a business context, shared goals create a sense of purpose among team members, fostering collaboration and dedication.

Measurement of Progress: Goals provide a yardstick to measure progress. Regularly tracking achievements against set objectives enables you to adapt strategies, celebrate victories, and address any obstacles that may arise.

Business Goal Planning:

Business goals should be rooted in a strategic vision. What do you want your business to achieve in the long term? Whether it’s expanding market share, increasing revenue, or enhancing customer satisfaction, your goals should align with your overall business strategy. Start with WHAT IS YOUR WHY. I always find it important to know what your why, which will help drive you to your goals and make achieving them close to your heart. If they don’t align to a bigger why, then why is it a goal to achieve?

Personal Goal Planning:

Don’t forget to combine both personal and business goals, it’s not all about work! Being honest and self-aware is essential when it comes to personal objectives. Think about your ideals, what would most greatly impact you, and areas for development. Think about the things in your personal and professional life that make you happy and fulfilled.

Regular Reflection:

Goal planning is an iterative process. Regularly assess your progress and adjust your goals accordingly. Life is dynamic, and your aspirations may evolve over time. Reflecting on your journey allows you to stay aligned with your values and adjust your goals as needed. I use an app called STREAKS for keeping track of how I am doing throughout the year.

Also, be sure that each goal follows the SMART criteria — Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound — which are a tried-and-true framework for effective goal setting. Instead of setting a broad goal like “exercise more,” make it SMART by specifying, for instance, “complete a 30-minute workout four times a week.” This not only defines the objective but also provides a clear roadmap for success. Goals without deadlines and SMART criteria are just dreams.

Tips for Implementation:

Break It Down: Break down large goals into smaller, manageable tasks. This not only makes the journey less overwhelming but also provides more opportunities for celebrating achievements along the way.

Prioritize: Not all goals are created equal. Identify your high-priority goals and focus your energy on achieving them. This helps prevent burnout and ensures that you’re investing your resources where they matter most.

Celebrate Milestones: Acknowledge and celebrate your achievements, whether big or small. This positive reinforcement not only boosts morale but also creates a sense of accomplishment that fuels motivation for the next set of goals.

You’re laying the groundwork for an effective and rewarding year ahead of you by adopting the thoughtful process of creating specific SMART objectives and using these pointers in your planning. As you set out on this adventure, keep in mind that goal planning is a continuous process that changes and grows with you rather than a one-time chore. Enjoy yourselves, and have a fantastic 2024!

Todd Shea is the 2023 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR). He is a California licensed real estate agent with the Zia Group powered by eXp Realty here in Santa Barbara. He has served on and chaired several committees within the SBAOR and served on its board of directors. Todd can be reached at 805.453.7730 and todd@ziagroup.com or message and follow @toddshearealtor on Instagram.