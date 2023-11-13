US 101 Northbound On-ramp at Patterson Avenue to Be Closed for Three Days This week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — A project to replace the San Jose Creek Bridge on US 101 in Goleta will continue with a full 24/7 closure of the northbound on-ramp at Patterson Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 16. This on-ramp is being closed in anticipation of rainfall in the area this week. The ramp is expected to re-open when the storm moves out of the area.

The contractor for this $20 million project is M.C.M. Construction, Inc. of North Highlands, CA. This bridge replacement project is expected to be complete in June 2026.

Construction to replace the San Jose Creek Bridges on State Route 217 in Goleta continues following bridge demolition. One lane remains open in each direction for travelers on the westbound side of the highway.

The eastbound SR 217 on-ramp at Sandspit Road will remain closed for the duration of the project, estimated at two years. Travelers leaving the Santa Barbara Airport will use Fairview Avenue and Hollister Avenue to reach US 101. Additional electronic message boards have been activated to assist airport visitors.

The contractor for this $26 million project is M.C.M. Construction, Inc. of North Highlands, CA. Bridge construction is expected to be complete in Summer 2025. A follow up plant establishment project will be complete in Fall 2027.

