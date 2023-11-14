Planet Saving

Readers would be hard-pressed to find anywhere a more comprehensive yet easy-to-follow explanation of carbon-fee-and-dividend (CFAD) legislation than “Climate Legislation that Could Save the Planet!” written by Robert Taylor. Mr. Taylor is a gifted communicator, and his fluid rundown makes a potentially confusing topic simple.

The broad coalition of support for this carbon pricing policy, requiring fossil fuel companies to pay for the cost of the pollution they are causing, is truly an impressive one. The number of nations that have imposed carbon pricing is likely startling to many who have not encountered this topic before, but the major point is that CFAD promises to be the most effective carbon pricing format to accelerate the transition to renewables. Combined with electrification, permit reform, and other innovations, reducing carbon emissions to address the climate crisis is not out of reach.

I recommend advocating for the legislation with your representative.