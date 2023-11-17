When Anti-Zionism Is Indeed Anti-Semitic

The recent letter by leaders of Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara (JVP), a fringe, self-declared “anti-Zionist” group, disturbingly muddles the meanings of antisemitism and anti-Zionism while completely ignoring the real reason JVP was a subject of public comment before the Santa Barbara City Council.

The conduct at issue was not JVP’s criticism of Israel government policies or Zionism, as their letter would have readers believe. It was their request, revealed by Downtown Santa Barbara to the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, that Downtown S.B. remove flags bearing the Jewish Federation’s logo as part of Downtown SB’s long-scheduled State Street Flag Program celebrating local nonprofits. The flags had nothing to do with Israel. JVP’s request simply targeted a local Jewish organization. Holding Jews collectively responsible for the actions of Israel is one of the examples of anti-Semitism cited by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of anti-Semitism, which has been endorsed by the U.S. government, 42 other countries, the U.N., the European Union, and many non-governmental organizations.

JVP’s leaders tellingly did not own up to their anti-Jewish Federation advocacy in their letter. Nor have they apologized for doing so. Instead, they proudly shroud their activism as “anti-Zionism.”

And that is worth a closer look too. To the vast majority of Jewish people, “Zionism” simply means the right to self-determination as a Jewish state in some part of the Jewish ancestral homeland of Israel. JVP, however, defines “anti-Zionism” as “a loose term referring to criticism of Israeli state policies, and/or moral ethical, or religious criticism of the idea of a Jewish nation-state.” That definition conveniently affords them plenty of wiggle room.

And wiggle they do. While their stated peaceful goals are laudable, their advocacy consists largely of inflammatory rhetoric and incomplete factual recitations designed to incite anger at Israel’s existence as a Jewish nation-state. They hold Israel and its supporters solely responsible for both the history of conflict in the region and current events. A sign at a local JVP rally a few days after October 7 read, “Land you have to kill for is not yours” — directed at the country that just suffered a brutal massacre. JVP’s version of activism is too often to “act as if” facts inconvenient to their narrative do not exist.

Israel, like most other countries, has policies that range from laudable to condemnable. Criticism of those policies, which is vibrant within Israel’s democracy as well as beyond it, is not inherently anti-Semitic. Anti-Zionism and criticism of Israel is anti-Semitic, however, when it vilifies and negates Israel’s existence, dehumanizes Israelis, or applies double standards — and that remains true if the critics are Jewish.

Whether or not JVP’s anti-Zionism is anti-Semitic, its advocacy has lost objectivity, and its harsh rhetoric related to Israel and Zionism furthers anti-Semitic vilification and ostracization of American Jews who identify as Zionists. JVP notes that debate is not served by irresponsible and damning rhetoric, yet they fling around hyperbolic and inflammatory terms like “genocide” and “ethnic cleansing” for the very purpose of inciting others to anger rather than understanding. This anti-Israel bias has helped to create a hostile environment for Jews on campuses and in many progressive spaces.

JVP’s local members may be truly compassionate individuals pursuing their concerns, but that does not relieve them of the moral responsibility to recognize complexity and its implications. Their words and conduct have not earned them the reputation for truthfulness and respect they seek.

Dan Meisel is regional director of Anti-Defamation League Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties.