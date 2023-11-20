Potential Wildlife Crossing in the Works Near Gaviota

More Like This

A wildlife corridor along Highway 101 could be created at Postmile 46.37 in Gaviota, north of the State Park, according to Caltrans. The agency applied for a $10 million federal grant to enlarge the culvert for larger species such as mule deer and mountain lion, based on the results of a recently completed study. An upcoming stakeholder meeting will discuss the results. Already, Doug Campbell of Coastal Ranches Conservancy, commented, “The consultants recommended a crossing about every half mile in this section so improving one culvert is not sufficient.”

Caltrans Applied for $10 Million Grant for Wildlife Corridor for Mule Deer and Mountain Lions

