Gratitude: The Ultimate Superpower

In a world filled with superheroes, scientists have discovered a new contender for the ultimate superpower — gratitude. While it would be cool to be invisible or have superhuman strength, the superpower of gratitude is becoming more and more talked about. It may not feel natural, however, to be “grateful for everything”, so let’s take a look at what we can do to maximize this superpower.

“Doomscrolling” is a word that describes the act of obsessively consuming negative news. Research has shown that people who watch six hours per day of “bad news” are nine times more likely to experience symptoms of high acute stress — even more than the people who experienced the actual event.

So, step one: digital detox. News Sabbatical. If you find it hard to recognize what’s going right in your world, take a break and reflect on what Aristotle said: “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” Now on to science and what you can do!

The Neurochemistry of Thanks: Imagine your brain as a high-tech laboratory where neurotransmitters are constantly concocting the perfect emotional potion. It turns out that expressing gratitude is like a magic spell that releases a surge of happy chemicals. When you say “thank you” or smile, your brain showers you with a delightful cocktail of dopamine and serotonin, making you feel like the superhero of your own story.

The Ripple Effect: Gratitude isn’t just a one-way ticket to personal happiness; it’s also a contagious force that can create a ripple effect in the world around you. Scientists have discovered that expressing gratitude not only makes you feel good but also has the power to spread positivity like wildfire. It’s like having a gratitude-powered beam that transforms gloomy clouds into rainbows. If you don’t believe me read the book, The Smile That Went Around the World.

Gratitude and Resilience: Life is a rollercoaster, and gratitude is your trusty seatbelt. Studies have shown that individuals who regularly practice gratitude tend to be more resilient in the face of challenges. It’s as if the superhero cape of gratitude provides an extra layer of protection, helping you bounce back from setbacks and face the world with a smile.

Gratitude in Relationships: Move over, Cupid! Gratitude is the real matchmaker in town. Whether it’s in friendships, romantic relationships, or even your arch-nemesis turned ally, expressing gratitude fosters stronger connections. It’s like a superglue that binds people together, creating a web of positive vibes that can withstand the test of time.

Gratitude Gadgets: Practices like gratitude journals — where you jot down things you’re thankful for each day — act as training tools for your superhero brain. It’s like a gratitude gym membership, helping you flex those appreciation muscles for a gratitude-filled life. Start tracking everything you’re thankful for with a gratitude list. Writing down and appreciating the wins in your life can help put things into a better perspective.

Can’t think of anything you are grateful for? Think in reverse, it looks like this: I am grateful to The Independent for allowing me to share some wisdom. I am grateful for the people who work at The Independent and everything they do to put out great information every week. I am grateful for the people who bring the paper to all the locations in town. I am grateful for the trees used to make the paper.

You can take anything and begin to think of all the details it entails.

There is a lot to be grateful for. How deep can you go into reflecting on the tiny blessings that make you smile? I am grateful to you for reading this article and excited for your journey to expressing your gratitude superpower.

Sara Caputo transforms how individuals, teams, and small businesses navigate workflow and increase workplace efficiency. Her work has been featured in Working Women, Success, and Forbes, as well as other national and regional publications. She can be reached at sara@saracaputoconsulting.com.