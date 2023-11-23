History 101 in Mind

Articles from the column History 101 are close to my own experience.

My father became a photographer after attending Brooks in Santa Barbara in the 1960s. While we lived in Santa Barbara, I also attended 1st-2nd grade at Jefferson Elementary School on the old Jefferson campus building on the mountain, not far from the Brooks main campus at the time. So glad Brooks bought it in 1976 and saved it from demolition.

My father would take tons of photos of me as a child during his years at Brooks, including in and around the main campus and the Alameda Padre Serra campus with all the arches.

We moved back east to New Jersey after 1970, and my father did well for himself, becoming a well-known photographer of architecture until his death in 1994. It was also sad to see Brooks the school, also go out of business too, later on.

Thank you for those articles, many memories of that time.