195 Local Nonprofit Organizations Receive Community Dividends® Awards and Share of $1.1 Million at Montecito Bank & Trust’s 21st Annual Luncheon

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Montecito Bank & Trust kicked off the holiday season on Monday November 20, 2023, as it has for the last 21 years, with the special annual tradition of their Community Dividends awards luncheon. Through this unique giving program, the Bank has granted more than $22 million to local Santa Barbara and Ventura County nonprofit organizations. This year’s Community Dividends $1.1 million investment in the nonprofit community accounts for the majority of the Bank’s annual total investment nonprofit giving of $1.7 million.

The Hilton Santa Barbara Beachside Resort rotunda was filled with 195 nonprofit leaders from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Following a casual networking hour, Chairman & CEO, Janet Garufis took to the stage to welcome the deserving nonprofits, expressing gratitude for their dedication and admiration of the positive effects their work and leadership has on our communities. “As leaders of our local nonprofits, you play a pivotal role in driving the growth, development and vitality of our communities. You inspire and motivate your staff, your boards and the larger community to come together, work towards a common goal and make a tangible difference in the lives of so many. Our communities and their futures are better because of the work you do today!” Speaking to the $1.1 million gifted in this year’s program, Ms. Garufis noted “It is an honor to be able to support the work of so many worthy organizations. In an ideal world we would be able to say yes to all of the Community Dividend applications we receive each year, and while we do our best to support as many nonprofits within our footprint as we can, it’s inevitable that we have to decline some requests as we evaluate where the greatest needs exist in our local communities. Perhaps one day I will be able to stand at this event and say we were able to say yes to everyone, but until that day I am hopeful that the $1.1 million we can give today, can continue to make meaningful impacts across our communities.”

Forty-eight years ago Michael Towbes and a small group of local investors started Montecito Bank & Trust because they believed they could deliver exceptional and personalized customer service and fulfill the needs of the local community. When Mr. Towbes became the single shareholder and owner, the vision of investing a meaningful portion of the Bank’s profits

back into the community took shape. Five years ago, the Bank expanded the Community Dividends program to honor the impactful legacy of Mr. Towbes, by introducing the Michael Towbes Impact Dividend which is awarded to one or more nonprofits that deliver critical and sustainable services to the most vulnerable people in our community. The Impact Dividend honors Mr. Towbes and his desire to do more, give more and make an impact. Over the past 5 years the Michael Towbes Impact Dividend has awarded $1,025,000 to 15 recipients including the two organizations who each received $50,000 at this year’s event.

Children’s Resource & Referral received $50,000 to support its CRR Child Care Expansion and Steps to Licensing Program. This program will recruit, train and provide technical assistance and grants to family childcare providers, with an emphasis on low-income, under-represented women, in turn creating new jobs and available childcare spaces.

Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurses Association received $50,000 to support its Grief & Bereavement Program and Latinx/Hispanic Capacity Building Program. The Grief & Bereavement Program provides counseling services and support groups to those dealing with grief and loss. The Latinx/Hispanic Capacity Building Program seeks to create lasting change in and provide equitable access to quality healthcare for Latinx/Hispanic adults in Ventura County by being more culturally responsive. Community Dividends and the Michael Towbes Community Impact Dividend primarily focus on supporting organizations or programs that serve low- and moderate-income individuals and families in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Dividends are awarded to organizations that serve youth and education, social services, medical and health services, and the arts. Today’s nonprofit leaders were joined by the Bank’s board of directors and leadership team, in addition to 121 MB&T associates who volunteer over 5,400 hours each year with many of the nonprofits in attendance. A list of all 195 nonprofit organizations that received Montecito Bank & Trust Community Dividends is below.

2023 Community Dividends® Recipient

2nd Story Associates

ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties AHA! (Attitude. Harmony. Achievement.)

Alano Club of Santa Barbara, Inc.

Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara

Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter American Indian Health & Services

Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara

Atterdag at Home, Inc.

Atterdag Village of Solvang

Bethania Tuesday Food Distribution

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County, Inc

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Ventura

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley

Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara C.A.R.E.4Paws

California Avocado Festival

California Missions Foundation

California State University Channel Islands Foundation CALM

Camerata Pacifica

Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara

Cancer Support Community Valley/Ventura/Santa Barbara Carpinteria Education Foundation, Inc.

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families

Casa Serena, Inc.

Channel Islands YMCA

Children’s Resource & Referral

City Impact, Inc.

City of Oxnard – Multicultural Festival

CommUnify

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara Inc. Community Conscience / Under One Roof

Community Environmental Council

Congregation B’nai B’rith

Cornerstone House of Santa Barbara

Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County Court Appointed Special Advocates of Ventura County Crane Country Day School

Dignity Moves

Direct Relief

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County Dream Foundation

Easy Lift Transportation

Elings Park Foundation

Elverhoj Museum of History & Art Ensemble Theatre Company Environmental Defense Center Explore Ecology

Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County Fielding Graduate University

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley

Food From The Heart

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Foundation for Santa Barbara High School

Fr. Virgil Cordano Center

Freedom 4 Youth

Friendship Manor Inc.

Ganna Walska Lotusland

Girls Inc.of Carpinteria

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara

Gold Coast Veterans Foundation

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation

Gwendolyn Strong Foundation

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County

Hearts Aligned Inc.

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center

Hillside

Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc.

Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura Housing Opportunities Made Easier

Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County, Inc. Housing Trust Fund Ventura County

Independent Living Resource Center, Inc.

James Storehouse

Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara

Kids & Families Together

Laguna Blanca School

Leading From Within

LEAP

Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County LifeChronicles

Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association

Lobero Theatre Foundation

Magoo’s Shoes

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties

Mental Wellness Center

Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project Momentum WORK, Inc.

Moorpark College Foundation

MOVE Santa Barbara County

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation Museum of Ventura County

Music Academy of the West

National Disaster Search Dog Foundation

New Beginnings Counseling Center

New Directions for People with Disabilities, Inc. New West Symphony Association

Old Mission Santa Barbara

Old Spanish Days

One805

Opera Santa Barbara

Organic Soup Kitchen

Oxnard Housing Authority

Pacific Pride Foundation

Partners In Housing Solutions, Inc

PathPoint

PCPA – Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Corporation

Planned Parenthood California Central Coast Project Understanding of San Buenaventura

Ride On LA

Safety Town of Santa Barbara County

Sansum Clinic

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

Santa Barbara Birth Center

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Inc.

Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation

Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade

Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, Inc. Santa Barbara Channelkeeper

Santa Barbara Community Housing Corporation Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation Santa Barbara County Education Office

Santa Barbara Culinary Experience

Santa Barbara Education Foundation

Santa Barbara Foundation

Santa Barbara Hillel

Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Santa Barbara Humane

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels, Inc.

Santa Barbara Middle School

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

Santa Barbara Police Activities League

Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

Santa Barbara Symphony

Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation Santa Barbara Zoological Foundation

Santa Cruz Island Foundation

Santa Maria Police Council

Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum

Santa Maria Valley YMCA

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation

Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Carriage House

Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, Inc.

Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

Showers of Blessing

Solvang Friendship House

Solvang Senior Center

Solvang Theaterfest, Inc.

Special Olympics Southern California – Santa Barbara Region

Standing Together to End Sexual Assault

State Street Ballet

Storyteller Children’s Center

Students for Eco-Education & Agriculture, Inc.

Studio Channel Islands Art Center

Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International

Teacher’s Fund

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

The Arc Foundation of Ventura County

The Foundation for Girsh Park

The Foundation For Santa Barbara City College

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center

The Rona Barrett Foundation

The Salvation Army of Santa Barbara

Tina Hansen McEnroe & Paul V. McEnroe Reading and Language Arts Clinic at UCSB Transition House

Turning Point Foundation

UCSB Arts & Lectures

UCSB Economic Forecast Project

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County, Inc.

United Way of Ventura County, Inc.

Unity Shoppe, Inc.

Ventura College Foundation

Ventura County Library Foundation

Ventura County Medical Resource Foundation

Ventura Land Trust

VNA Health Foundation

Westmont College

Wilderness Youth Project

Wildling Museum of Art and Nature

Women’s Economic Ventures

Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara

Youth and Family Services YMCA: Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Center

***

Montecito Bank & Trust is the oldest and largest locally owned community bank in the Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Founded in 1975, the bank celebrated its 48th anniversary on March 17, 2023, and operates 13 branch offices in Santa Maria, Solvang, Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura, Camarillo and Westlake Village. Montecito Bank & Trust has a history of unwavering corporate philanthropy in the local communities it serves. The Bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers, including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; mortgage loans, consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services; and online services, including mobile banking and cash management. Its Wealth Management Division provides comprehensive trust services and full investment management for all branch office markets. The Bank has earned 27 Best Bank awards in the last 11 years, in addition to numerous accolades for Best Mortgage and Best Financial Services Company in Santa Barbara, Best Investment Company in Santa Ynez Valley and the fourth Best Bank to Work For in the United States (American Banker Magazine).

For more information, please contact Megan Orloff, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer (805) 564-0236 or morloff@montecito.bank