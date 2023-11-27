37th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor Parade of Lights Sunday December 10th, 2023

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 27, 2023

On Sunday, December 10th, enjoy one of Santa Barbara’s signature holiday events – the 37th Annual Parade of Lights. All event activities are FREE!

Beginning at 3pm, families can visit a Winter Wonderland on the City Pier in Santa Barbara Harbor. There will be holiday elves, 12 tons of snow, goodie bags, and a visit by Santa himself!

The parade competition starts at 3:30 p.m. with the Human-Powered category. Dozens of standup paddlers and kayakers dressed in jolly attire will paddle through the harbor and around Stearns Wharf spreading holiday cheer for all to hear. At 5 p.m., a holiday tree lighting ceremony, complete with holiday tunes sung by Dos Pueblos Jazz Choir, will be held on Stearns Wharf next to the Sea Center. Then, at 5:30 p.m., around 30 illuminated watercraft, bedecked to this year’s theme, “Holiday Disco Extravaganza” will light up the night as they make their way from Leadbetter Beach down the coast to the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, then back along the coast to Stearns Wharf. The parade will be capped off by a brief fireworks show. Best viewing locations for the boat parade and fireworks include Stearns Wharf, the breakwater, West Beach, and East Beach.

Registration for the competition is now open and, as always, it’s free to enter! Participants can enter one of five categories: human-powered, power, sail, commercial fishing, or commercial other. There will be thousands of dollars in prizes. Pick up your entry form at the Harbor Market, Harbor Fuel Dock, or Waterfront offices, or click here to enter online.

This year’s event is sponsored by the 2023 Parade of Lights Committee, City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association, Stearns Wharf Business Association, and Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

So mark your calendars and head down to the Waterfront for an afternoon and evening of fun at the 37th Annual Parade of Lights on Sunday, December 10th, 2023.

Visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParadeofLights for additional details.

Contact: Angela Rodriguez

Phone: (805) 897-1962

Email: ARodriguez@SantaBarbaraCA.gov

