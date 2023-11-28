Cottage to Host FREE Virtual Meet the Doctor 

Cardiovascular Disease in Women: How Far We Have Come and Where We Are Going

SANTA BARBARA— The Cottage Heart and Vascular Center will present a FREE Virtual Meet the Doctor event with Dr. Bina Ahmed on Tuesday, December 12, from 4 – 5 p.m., on cardiovascular disease in women. The event will be offered in English and Spanish.

Advances in women’s heart health have improved the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease. This event will offer attendees insight into how women can proactively care for their hearts, from preventative measures to intervention and explore what breakthroughs may shape the future of cardiovascular health.

Dr. Bina Ahmed is an Interventional cardiologist and structural heart disease specialist with a strong interest in advancing women’s heart health. Her career path has included specialized training focusing on better understanding sex-based differences in cardiovascular diseases. She hopes to use her interest and expertise to enhance all aspects of cardiovascular care in women, from prevention to intervention.

The Heart and Vascular Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is a nationally recognized regional destination for cardiovascular expertise and medical management of complex heart and vascular conditions.

To register for this virtual event, go to cottagehealth.org/heartmtd.

