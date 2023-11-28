Announcement

Cottage to Host FREE Virtual Meet the Doctor 

Cardiovascular Disease in Women: How Far We Have Come and Where We Are Going

SANTA BARBARA— The Cottage Heart and Vascular Center will present a FREE Virtual Meet the  Doctor event with Dr. Bina Ahmed on Tuesday, December 12, from 4 – 5 p.m., on cardiovascular  disease in women. The event will be offered in English and Spanish. 

Advances in women’s heart health have improved the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease.  This event will offer attendees insight into how women can proactively care for their hearts, from  preventative measures to intervention and explore what breakthroughs may shape the future of  cardiovascular health.  

Dr. Bina Ahmed is an Interventional cardiologist and structural heart disease specialist with a  strong interest in advancing women’s heart health. Her career path has included specialized  training focusing on better understanding sex-based differences in cardiovascular diseases. She  hopes to use her interest and expertise to enhance all aspects of cardiovascular care in women,  from prevention to intervention. 

The Heart and Vascular Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is a nationally recognized  regional destination for cardiovascular expertise and medical management of complex heart and  vascular conditions. 

To register for this virtual event, go to cottagehealth.org/heartmtd

