Jules by the Sea Opens Uptown Santa Barbara Location

Blue Apatite, renowned for its rich marbled blue hue, is not only a visually striking stone but is also believed to possess the power to foster motivation, manifestation, and positivity. Jules Kramer, owner of the Santa Barbara boutique Jules by the Sea, shared this message with me as we sat in chairs across from each other in her new uptown store.

Jules Kramer at work on her handmade jewelry items | Credit: Meadow Rose

Fostering an inviting atmosphere in her stores is paramount to Kramer’s business. One way she does this is through crystals, which she arranges on trays for her guests, urging them to select the stone that resonates with them. After their choice, she provides insights into the attributes of their selected crystal. “In my store, we have conversations — a lot of deep, meaningful conversations,” she said. Crystal healing and crystal energy are not topics she forces onto her customers, she said. Instead, she enjoys spreading positivity by offering them a crystal and words of affirmation to go with it.

“Whether it’s placebo or not, I’m open to either, but whatever works,” she said. “I tell people that if you don’t believe, then at least you’re putting that intention out there.”

In May 2020, amid the early stages of the pandemic, Kramer launched her Funk Zone Jules by the Sea location. Despite opening during this tough time, Kramer tried to focus on the positive aspects of her experience. “My silver lining was I got my own little beautiful cave in the Funk Zone, with my friends next door.”

Establishing her own store allowed her to engage with customers and foster meaningful conversations like never before. “Why I really do this is because I love being here,” she said. “I love meeting people and the human connection.” However, she more recently recognized that confining her presence to the Funk Zone limited her accessibility.

“Customers asked me to have a spot that was easy to access, so it’s here,” she said, referring to her new uptown store. Kramer opened the new location on October 31. This spot boasts not only a wide selection of handcrafted jewelry, but also a considerable amount of other items. These include her fun signs, ponchos, and candles. “I’m trying to be a concierge of gifts,” she said. There’s no singular theme to her store. Instead, Kramer incorporates what she believes are the core themes of the Santa Barbara lifestyle: “A little boho, a little Baja, and a little rancho,” she said with a smile.

In the early 2000s, Kramer worked for Red Envelope — a since-closed personalized gift company. “Red Envelope was about the story and the experience of gift-giving,” she said. “I would consider myself a little baby version of that.” She has mirrored the mission of Red Envelope by crafting a comprehensive gift-giving experience through incorporating various goods into her uptown space.

Jules Kramer shows some of the goods at her new Jules by the Sea location on upper State Street. | Credit: Tiana Molony

For Kramer, jewelry-making is not just a business; it’s a delightful pastime. During her husband’s late-night shifts as a firefighter, Kramer immerses herself in jewelry-making. “Time evaporates when I’m making jewelry,” she said. Instead of meticulously planning her designs, Kramer lets her imagination take the reins. “I’m driven by color and shape.” She will usually make three of each piece, but sometimes more, depending on its popularity.

Jewelry by Jules by the Sea | Credit: Tiana Molony

For jewelry makers, materials are hugely important, but so is affordability. Kramer primarily creates gold-filled jewelry, which has a much thicker layer of gold over the metal underneath than the popular gold-plated jewelry. With gold-filled, you can keep your pieces on, even in the ocean and shower, and they won’t tarnish. Kramer doesn’t take her jewelry off, and she uses gold-fill in most of her pieces so customers can do the same. “We are all connected to our jewelry,” she said. She’s also expanding into more fine jewelry using solid gold. Her current price points for her uptown merchandise range from $4 to $350 — she aims to be an accessible store for everyone.

Accessibility entails customization. “One size doesn’t always fit all,” she said. Kramer, who was a fit model, understood this fact, and was inspired to make customization — the ability to change the size of the piece or type of metal — an option for her customers. This serves as another instance showcasing Kramer’s attentive response to her customers’ needs, fostering strong and close relationships with them.

Kramer is currently creating sweatshirts and T-shirts using the phrase “Live, Love, Laugh by the Sea,” which is also printed in iridescent pink and blue letters on the glass of her uptown storefront, a project she is very excited to share. To say Kramer simply enjoys her work would be an understatement. “There’s been three days in the last three-and-a-half years where I haven’t wanted to go to my store,” she said. She isn’t quite sure what the future holds for Jules by the Sea, but she enjoys the excitement of living in the moment. “I feel like I’m living the dream.”

You can visit the new Jules by the Sea location at 3541 State Street. For more information, visit julesbytheseasb.com.