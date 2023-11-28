SBCC School of Extended Learning’s Arts & Crafts Fair a Must for Holiday Shoppers 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (November 27, 2023) — Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, more than 50 arts and crafts faculty and students from the SBCC School of Extended Learning will be selling their wares at Wake Campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Community members are encouraged to stop by and view and/or purchase one-of-a-kind works including ceramics, jewelry items, fabric arts, cards, glass art and more — crafted by their very own friends and neighbors.Shoppers can also enjoy a catered lunch during the Fair, available for purchase by Chef Rene’s Cuisine.

EVENT DETAILS

SBCC School of Extended Learning Arts & Crafts Fair

Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

SBCC’s Wake Campus (front patio)

Free parking on all Wake Campus lots

[Click to enlarge]