B2U Storage Solutions Announces Second Grid-Connected Hybrid Solar + Second-Life EV  Storage Facility 

Credit: Courtesy
By B2U Storage Solutions
Wed Nov 29, 2023 | 2:34pm

LANCASTER, Calif., November 14, 2023 – B2U Storage Solutions, a leading provider of large scale energy storage systems using second-life electric vehicle (EV) batteries, announced today 6MWh of storage capacity is now operational at SEPV Cuyama, the company’s second hybrid  solar + storage facility, in New Cuyama, Santa Barbara County, CA. B2U will expand the facility  12MWh of storage capacity in the next couple of months. Cuyama currently features 12  cabinets of reused EV batteries, primarily sourced from Honda vehicles. This capacity could  grow to as many as 24 cabinets and include units from other manufacturers as the site is scaled. 

The Cuyama hybrid storage facility is interconnected directly to Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)’s  distribution system, selling power into the California Independent System Operator (CAISO)  wholesale power market and grid services including resource adequacy as well as selling  renewable energy certificates (REC).  

The launch of the Cuyama site follows the completion of B2U’s SEPV Sierra Facility in Lancaster,  CA in February 2023. The Sierra facility features 28MWh of storage capacity comprising 1,300  second-life EV battery packs and represents the largest operational UL 9540-certified ESS site  utilizing second-life EV batteries anywhere. A third B2U-owned facility, One Ten Partners, is a  2.7 MW solar PV facility that has also been operational for five years. The team plans to convert  that site to a hybrid solar + second-life EV storage facility in 2024. 

Like the Sierra Facility, Cuyama features B2U’s patented EV Pack Storage (EPS) technology, the  leading solution for large scale energy storage systems (ESS) utilizing second-life EV batteries.  EPS provides safe and reliable operation 24/7, is certified to UL 9540, and continuously  monitors and controls each battery to ensure operating specifications are maintained. EPS  cabinet controllers and ancillary equipment sense and manage the internal cabinet  environment surrounding each battery pack. To mitigate any potential hazards, battery packs  are automatically disconnected if any component deviates from its operating specifications and  design limits.

“Our team is incredibly encouraged by our progress this year and excited to bring the Cuyama  site online following the successful completion of our Sierra Facility,” said Freeman Hall, co founder and CEO of B2U Storage Solutions. “As our third site and second operational hybrid  solar + second life storage facility, Cuyama further cements B2U’s position as a leader in this  growing market. Sierra, Cuyama and the planned conversion of our One Ten Partners facility  into a hybrid plant demonstrate our unique approach to deploying EV batteries in large-scale,  second life applications. These solutions will only become more valuable as the industry  grapples with the challenges of EV battery reuse in coming years.” 

According to forecasts by IDTechEx, the second-life EV battery market could reach US$7B in  value by 2033. As the industry actively seeks out viable, affordable solutions for battery reuse  and recycling, B2U offers a unique value with its operational facilities, superior CapEx and  Levelized Cost of Storage (LCOS) advantage.  

About B2U Storage Solutions 

B2U (“Battery Second Use”) Storage Solutions develops and operates large-scale energy storage  systems using second-life EV batteries deployed using our patented EPS technology that  eliminates repurposing costs and achieves effective yields from strings of second life EV  batteries. B2U’s projects provide electricity and grid services when they’re needed most at a  superior Levelized Cost of Storage (LCOS). US Patent No. 11,289,921, U.S. Patent Applications  No. 17,675,456, 17,827,046. For more information please visit: www.b2uco.com. 

Contact 

FischTank PR  

b2u@fischtankpr.com

