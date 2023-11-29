City of Santa Barbara Launches Electric Vehicle Rebate Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 28, 2023

Santa Barbara Clean Energy, the City’s program that supplies 100% carbon-free electricity to local homes and businesses, is announcing a cash rebate for City of Santa Barbara residents who purchase or lease a qualified electric vehicle (EV). This incentive is available now until the program funds are exhausted.

Santa Barbara Clean Energy is offering an EV rebate of $1,000 for all City residents who are enrolled as Santa Barbara Clean Energy customers. Customers who are currently enrolled in the CARE program or other income-qualified programs are eligible for a $2,000 rebate.

“This new incentive through Santa Barbara Clean Energy will help reduce the costs of purchasing or leasing electric vehicles and move towards the City’s goals of electrification and carbon neutrality,” said Alelia Parenteau, the City’s Sustainability & Resilience Director and the Director of Santa Barbara Clean Energy. “By coupling this incentive with the federal tax credit of up to $7,500, getting an EV has become a great deal.”

City of Santa Barbara residents interested in this rebate can learn more at SBCleanEnergy.com or by calling (805) 538-1810. Those interested in the EV rebate program should confirm their eligibility on the website or by calling the number above. This rebate only applies to electric vehicles with an MSRP less than $80,000. Customers will receive their rebate within 45 days of submitting a completed application and proof of purchasing the vehicle.

The new EV rebate coincides with the City’s recent launch of on-demand permitting for EV chargers, meaning that residents can now get permits for an EV charger instantly through a simple, streamlined online process.

About Santa Barbara Clean Energy:

Santa Barbara Clean Energy, launched in 2021, is the City run, locally controlled electricity supplier offering Santa Barbara residents 100% carbon-free electricity and incentives such as EV rebates, reduced-cost electric bike memberships, and discounts on solar and battery storage programs. Learn more at SBCleanEnergy.com or by calling (805) 897-1979.