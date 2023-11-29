Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade This Saturday, December 2

It’s time to bundle up and get into the holiday spirit! The 2023 Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade is almost here! The festive event put on the by the Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club and presented this year by the Fuel Depot and Elks Lodge is THIS Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. on Hollister Avenue from Orange to Kinman. This year there are 70 parade entries and 1,400 participants including Mr. Claus himself. Also, this year be sure and join us after the parade at the Gazebo (located in front of the Goleta Community Center at 5679 Hollister Avenue) from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. for some holiday caroling featuring the Santa Barbara Noël Carolers.

Some important information to know before you go:

Orange Avenue between Hollister Avenue and Carson Street, and Gaviota Street between Orange Avenue and Magnolia Street, will be closed at 4:00 p.m. for parade staging.

Hollister Avenue will be closed to traffic, including e-bikes, starting at 5:00 p.m. and is scheduled to re-open at approximately 8:30 p.m.

If your vehicle is parked in the parade route it will be cited and towed.

If you are attending the parade, please allow time for parking and carpool if possible.

Public parking is available in the Yardi parking lot at 430 S. Fairview Avenue.

Also, if you are a business located along the parade route don’t forget to decorate your window for a chance to win the City of Goleta’s first Holiday Window Decorating contest. Community members are invited to help decorate. If you are interested, reach out to pio@cityofgoleta.org.

The City of Goleta is pleased to help sponsor and participate in the Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade once again. Be sure and cheer on Mayor Paula Perotte, City Councilmembers, the Goleta Valley Library Bookvan, and the City promoting its new online business directory GoodLandGoodShopping.com as they make their way down the parade route.

We can’t wait to see you in Old Town on Saturday night.