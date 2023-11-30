Batsheva Dance Company Postpones its Spring 2024 U.S. Tour

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

UCSB Arts & Lectures regrets to announce that Batsheva Dance Company has postponed its spring 2024 U.S. tour, and its March 5 performance at The Granada Theatre has been canceled. A&L remains committed to presenting Batsheva and looks forward to welcoming them in a future season, to be announced at a later date.

Ticket holders may apply the value of their tickets toward a ticket exchange for Ephrat Asherie Dance (May 15) or another event in the 2023-2024 season, donate the value of their tickets to Arts & Lectures (tax-deductible), or receive a refund to their original form of payment.

Questions? Contact us at (805) 893-3535 or info@artsandlectures.ucsb.edu, Mon-Fri, 10 AM-5 PM.