‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’ Brings Holiday-Style Circus Fun to Santa Barbara

Enchant the Family with this Cirque-Meets-the-Holidays Twist on Seasonal Tidings

Acrobatics, Aerialists, Sleight of Hand and more are all part of the Cirque Dreams Holidaze show | Credit: Courtesy
By
Mon Dec 04, 2023 | 9:42am

I’m always a sucker for the razzle-dazzle and whimsical fun of a cirque show, and if you sprinkle some holiday magic on there, it’s an all-ages, crowd-pleasing night of entertainment in my book.

Marcel, left, and Kevin Wilson | Credit: Courtesy

Cirque Dreams Holidaze — coming to The Arlington Theatre on Thursday, December 14 — fits the bill perfectly with its Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts. Directed and choreographed by the Wilson Brothers (Kevin & Marcel Wilson), whose credits include working with artists such as Madonna, Beyoncé, Toni Braxton, Tom Cruise, Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Cher, this promises to be a show for the entire family to enjoy and make magical holiday memories together. 

Featuring a world-renowned cast of performers and an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, and breath-catching acrobatics, as well as an original music score with new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells,” Cirque Dreams Holidaze is sure to put a twinkle in your eye and a skip in your step. As Broadway World said, “Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid.”

Cirque Dreams Holidaze will perform one show at The Arlington Theatre on December 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at arlingtontheatresb.com, or in-person at the Arlington Theatre box office located at 1317 State Street. 

Cirque Dreams Holidaze comes to the Arlington on Dec. 14 | Credit: Courtesy
Leslie Dinaberg

