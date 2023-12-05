Band Applications Open for 2024 Concerts in the Park Series

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – December 5, 2023

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is seeking musical acts for the annual summer concert series, Concerts in the Park. The free, family-friendly summer tradition has brought a range of musical entertainment to Chase Palm Park since its inception in 2000 and brings thousands of attendees to the park each year.

The Parks and Recreation Department will host four Thursday night concerts in 2024, beginning on June 27 through July 25. Concerts in the Park will not be held on Thursday, July 4.

“The 2024 concert schedule sets us up for a summer full of free music and community celebrations starting with the Solstice Festival in mid-June, Concerts in the Park kicking off in late June, the Fourth of July Celebration, followed by more Concerts in the Park, and then straight into Fiesta,” said Recreation Manager Rich Hanna.

Musical acts that would like to be considered must submit a completed band application at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Concerts by Friday, February 2. Bands must be able to demonstrate their experience playing for large crowds, provide a 90-minute sample setlist, and links to past performances. The selected bands will be notified in March, and the official line-up will be released in the spring.

For more details on band applications, sponsorship opportunities, and other event-related inquiries, visit the Concerts in the Park webpage at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Concerts.