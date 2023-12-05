Canine Health Advisory

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

(SANTA MARIA, California) – Veterinarians across the nation have reported an increase in respiratory infections among dogs, ranging from mild cases to severe, life-threatening pneumonia. In particular, a respiratory illness, currently labeled as “atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC),” has recently raised questions about the existence of a new pathogen similar to other known respiratory illnesses in dogs, such as kennel cough and canine influenza.

According to the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, symptoms of atypical CIRDC may include a cough that lasts for 3-8 weeks, which may be accompanied by eye or nasal discharge. As the condition progresses, the dog may develop a fever, have an increased respiratory rate, appear lethargic, and/or exhibit a loss of appetite. In some cases, this can ultimately progress to life-threatening pneumonia.

Experts encourage dog owners to be vigilant in taking the following precautions to keep their furry family members safe:

Make sure your dog is current on their vaccinations, including Bordetella, Distemper, and Canine Influenza

Minimize visits with other dogs, particularly if they exhibiting signs of illness

Utilize disinfectants effective against viruses and sanitize animal areas routinely If your dog is exhibiting respiratory symptoms such as a cough or nasal discharge:

Isolate your dog from other dogs

Within 4 days of the first clinical signs, contact your veterinarian to inquire about having your dog tested

Contact your veterinarian immediately if your dog is having trouble breathing or a temperature over 105° Fahrenheit. While much remains unknown about atypical CIRDC, the veterinary community urges pet parents to exercise caution and seek prompt veterinary attention if their pets show any signs of respiratory distress, lethargy, or other unusual symptoms. Early detection and intervention are crucial in managing atypical CIRDC, and your veterinarian can provide valuable guidance on preventive measures and treatment options. Stay informed about updates from reliable veterinary sources, such as the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine at https://healthtopics.vetmed.ucdavis.edu/health-topics/mystery-respiratory-illness- dogs, and follow recommended protocols to help safeguard the well-being of your furry companions. -Cont.-

