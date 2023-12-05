Mental Health Matters Named AWC-SB 2023 Founder’s Award Winner, Member of the Year Joan Tapper Will Also be Recognized 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Association for Women in Communications Santa Barbara (AWC-SB) announced that the Mental Health Matters Volunteer Team and its leader Dr. Ann Lippincott are the recipients of the 2023 Founder’sAwardin recognition of their work improving the mental wellness of thousands of people in our community every year. Mental Health Matters (MHM) is a program of the Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara.

AWC-SB’s Member of the Year, Joan Tapper | Credit: Courtesy

Originally created in 2000, Mental Health Matters is designed to introduce basic facts about mental health to elementary, middle, and high school students. Since 2011, Dr. Ann Lippincott has chaired the Education Committee for the Mental Wellness Center, the committee responsible for the developing and teaching the Mental Health Matters curricula.

Members of the AWC-SB are looking forward to recognizing Dr. Ann Lippincott and the Mental Health Matters Volunteer Team at the AWC-SB Holiday Party, on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at Villa Wine Bar (618 Anacapa Street, Suite #1867, Santa Barbara, CA 93101)

AWC-SB’s Member of the Year, Joan Tapper, will also be honored at the event. A freelance writer and book and magazine editor, she serves on the AWC-SB Board of Directors as co-director of programming.

For more information about the holiday party and to purchase tickets, visit https://awcsb.org/awcsb-2023-annual-holiday-party/

ABOUT AWC-SB

The Association for Women in Communications is a national organization that helps women develop and deepen the communication skills they need to succeed in a variety of fields. Communications consultant Lois Phillips, publisher Mindy Bingham, and producer Deborah Hutchison founded the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association of Women in Communications (AWC-SB) in 2006. They saw a need for a dynamic, local organization that cut across sectors to bring together professional communicators, solopreneurs, scholars, and corporate communicators as well as communications majors at local colleges and universities.

Today, AWC-SB membership includes journalists and broadcasters, entrepreneurs, designers and marketers, authors, corporate communicators, photographers, coaches, and public relations experts. AWC-SB offers professional communicators and businesswomen an opportunity to network with colleagues who understand the challenges of contemporary communications. AWC-SB hosts monthly meetings, free to members. More information about upcoming meetings and events can be found at awcsb.org

AWC-SB is governed by an all-volunteer board. The 2023-24 Board of Directors is led by President Hilary Lyn. Other board members include: Leslie Dinaberg, Claudia Dunn, Jerrol Golden, Brooke Holland, Carolyn Jabs, Lauren Bianchi Klemann, Monica Kunz, Jennifer LeMay, Kim Ofilas, Lisa Osborn, Ana Papakhian, Judith Smith-Meyer, Joan Tapper, and Maisee Thao.