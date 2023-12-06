The Great Holiday Giveaway 2023: Island Packers

Enter below for a chance to win the prize from Island Packers.

Giveaway is open from December 7 – 18. Winners will be notified via email by Tuesday, December 19.

Prize Description: Harbor Lights Cruise from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for two adult fares. Dates are December 19th thru 23rd. One-hour cruise in the harbor and Ventura Keys to view beautiful decorated boats and waterfront homes and listen to seasonal music.

Recommend advance reservations at 805-642-1393. *(Not valid for the Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights Dec. 15 & 16).

To enter the other Great Holiday Giveaways, visit the Great Holiday Giveaway Landing page.

If you are using a mobile device and experiencing technical difficulties entering the giveaway, please use a laptop or desktop computer.