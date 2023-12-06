The Great Holiday Giveaway 2023: Yes Store

Enter below for a chance to win the prize from The Yes Store.

Giveaway is open from December 7 – 18. Winners will be notified via email by Tuesday, December 19.

Prize Description: $50 gift certificates to two different winners.

To enter the other Great Holiday Giveaways, visit the Great Holiday Giveaway Landing page.

If you are using a mobile device and experiencing technical difficulties entering the giveaway, please use a laptop or desktop computer.