Gail Arnold’s Favorites of 2023

As the Indy’s event columnist, I am often asked what my favorite event is, so it seems time for a “favorites” story. In line with the column’s purpose to inform readers about especially worthy nonprofits, the criterion for making the list was the value of the organization to the community.

CARE4Paws: With many pet owners throughout the county struggling to make ends meet, CARE4Paws’ programs and services prevent pets from going hungry or without needed veterinary care. This nonprofit provides free and low-cost spay and neuter procedures (2,700 procedures this year), other veterinary care (more than 1,000 served this year), free pet food and supplies (3.5 million pet meals provided since the start of the pandemic), and foster care for pets of domestic violence victims. The more community support it receives, the more pets in need it can help. Its annual Happy Tails fundraiser is always fun and engaging. https://care4paws.org.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission: This nonprofit provides food and shelter year-round to anyone in need. It also runs 12-month residential treatment programs for substance abuse, which have success rates many times higher than national averages, yet operate at a fraction of the cost. Its dedicated team has found the secret sauce and year after year transforms lives. It receives no government funding, so it relies heavily on the community for support. Its enjoyable annual fundraiser, the Bayou, is held at the idyllic, secluded beach at Dos Pueblos Ranch. https://sbrm.org.

Storyteller Children’s Center: Storyteller serves children from birth to 5 years old who face adverse circumstances, providing them with not only early childhood education, but also all the other pieces needed for social-emotional development. The aim is school readiness and lifelong resiliency, with programming that extends to the families as well. Head Start funding covers less than half their costs, and with 48 kids on the wait list, this amazing nonprofit could do so much more good if it had the funds. Its annual Lunch with Love is aptly named, as the caring spirit of staff and supporters permeates the Rockwood Women’s Club venue. https://storytellercenter.org.

United Boys & Girls Clubs: UBGC, with seven locations in the county, provides high-quality after-school programming for kids, many of whom would otherwise go home to empty homes. Programming and services go beyond the basic homework help and include sports, mentoring, education, fun activities, and more. Now they even offer daily hot meals — more than 3,600 hot meals were served last month. There are summer camps, holiday celebrations, and soon Saturday programming as well. Each year, their programming has an immensely positive impact on the lives of thousands of deserving kids. The annual Rally4Kids and Gala are great fun. https://www.unitedbg.org.

If ranking events purely on the enjoyment factor, then top of the list would be the receptions and dinners that UCSB Arts & Lectures holds for its donors with visiting artists and speakers. The intimacy of the gatherings makes the experience more immersive, and the discussions, whether with a scholar, dance troupe, or musician, are always fascinating. Donors recognize that their donations are necessary for Arts & Lectures to bring world-renowned artists and speakers to our small town. In addition to the main event, more than half of the talent brought here engages in valuable, inspiring education and outreach activities for K-12 students, UCSB students, and the community at large. https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

For all events covered this year, go to http://independent.com/society.

SB Rescue Mission Bayou Honoree Barney Melekian, President Rolf Geyling, and Board Chair Joyce McCullough | Gail Arnold

Storyteller Executive Director Gabriella Garcia and Board President Michael Wasserman | Gail Arnold





At United Boys & Girls Clubs Gala: former mayor Helene Schneider, sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust President and COO George Leis, (now former) UBGC Executive VP of Advancement Laurie Leis, sponsor Tom Parker, and Karla Parker | Gail Arnold