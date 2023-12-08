Seaside — and Scenic —Sock Skating in Santa Barbara

Hot chocolate, Christmas trees, stockings, candy canes, and … sock skating? MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation fused together tradition, holiday spirit, and science to create their latest installation: rooftop sock skating.

Sock skating is similar in style to ice skating, but MOXI wanted to combine holiday flair with something more environmentally aware and interactive for the museumgoers — thus, skating around the rink in your socks instead of on ice.

“The sock-skating rink is built out of artificial ice tiles that have a real-ice feel, giving visitors a chance to explore, slip, slide, and glide, just like real ice skating, but without the specialty equipment (or weather),” said Angie Bertucci, director of marketing for MOXI.

Having tried sock skating, it feels just as smooth as ice — with a view. The rooftop rink adds a level of ambiance to the experience, with an ocean view to the right and a mountain view to the left that’s pretty unbeatable.

Skate in your socks on the roof at MOXI, free with admission to the museum | Photo: MOXI

“One of our educational goals is to empower kids to take risks and try new things, whether that is in the form of building electrical circuits or gliding on synthetic ice. The rink’s surface gives a safe place for kids to take risks and explore friction through play,” Bertucci said.

When asked about the inspiration for this installation, she explains how their team wanted to find new and interesting ways for kids to play in Santa Barbara.

“What’s more unique than winter sports on the beach?” she asks.

Further, my experience on the rink was almost exactly like that of ice skating — without the cold, fear of falling, and sharp skates. The museum provides a rack to store shoes, and they lay out cotton snowballs for the sock skaters to play with while they’re on the “ice.”

It’s just as easy to slide, glide, twirl, and jump as if you were on the ice — and the sock skaters are getting a science lesson while they skate as well.

“It’s interesting to discuss with the kids to see if a certain fabric works better for sliding on the rink, or what happens when you turn your sock inside out…. It’s a great lesson about friction while still incorporating play,” Bertucci said.

Slide, glide and twirl to your heart’s content at MOXI’s new sock skating installation | Photo: MOXI

Having a similar feel to slipping and sliding around your kitchen floor, the MOXI sock skating fosters an educational and experimental environment for kids of all ages. “We love watching visitors go from taking tentative steps, to slowly building the confidence, to slipping, gliding, and twirling,” Bertucci said.

The installation doesn’t get boring with time, either — kids stay slipping and gliding, finding new ways to slide on “ice” and even choreograph dance combinations.

MOXI is filled with different installations and interactive programs for museumgoers: Kids can learn about fundamental science lessons while strumming a giant guitar, playing with race cars, making a fort out of blocks, and, most recently, skating in their socks.

All ages are welcome to sock skate, and it is included with museum admission. The installation will be open until January 7, 2024, with the hopes of making Seaside Sock Skating an annual winter event.

The museum is holding a Happy Hour event on December 15 for adults to come try out the rooftop rink, and the rink will be open late on December 16 and 17 for extended hours until 7 p.m. for all ages. MOXI is located at 125 State Street, and sock skating is included with museum admission. (Don’t forget your socks!) More information can be found at moxi.org/calendar/seaside-sock-skating.