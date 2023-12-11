I was homeless in Santa Barbara during Sheila Lodge’s administration in the 1980s. Santa Barbara was very anti-homeless during those days. In fact the SBPD had an undercover homeless task force referred to as the Baker Boys.

I’m wondering what led to this change in heart?

Don’t get me wrong. I am very happy to see what is happening. And also want you to know how much a little love and respect goes toward helping a homeless person get out of being homeless.

I know what it’s done for me.

Recently moved out of homelessness and became a peer-support specialist and have a paid internship.

Things are most definitely better for me.