Environment California Joined Local Supporters to Announce New Proposals to Safeguard Ocean Life

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Today, Environment California Research and Policy Center announced petitions at an event on the UCSB campus, calling for the expansion and strengthening of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). The proposals called for in the petitions align with Governor Newsom’s 30×30 goal, to protect 30% of lands and coastal waters by 2030.

“California’s ocean is facing unprecedented challenges from destructive human activities. Marine Protected Areas are crucial for the survival of beloved marine critters like sea otters and leatherback turtles. Our petitions aim to fortify the state’s commitment to ocean conservation, aligning with Governor Newsom’s visionary 30×30 goal,” said Rachel Lucine, ocean conservation campaign associate for Environment California Research and Policy Center.

The first petition addresses the alarming 95% decline in Northern California’s kelp forests since 2014. It seeks to expand six vital marine refuges surrounded by critical kelp habitat and proposes a new marine reserve off the coast of Santa Cruz. Among the proposed expanded MPAs, Gull Island and South Point State Marine Reserves are situated right off the coastline of Santa Barbara.” The second petition aims to elevate the protection levels in three MPAs along California’s coastline, ensuring greater ecological and conservation benefits for the ocean species the areas were intended to protect.

“The Environmental Defense Center (EDC) stands strongly behind the push to expand the network of Marine Protected Areas, which is why EDC proposed to strengthen the Anacapa State Marine Conservation Area (SMCA). This beautiful area is not just a spot on the map; it’s a vital haven for marine life, notably serving as a restoration spot for endangered eelgrass habitat. The urgency for increased protection is clear, and by proposing Anacapa SMCA, we take a significant step toward creating a lasting legacy of enhanced protection for our precious oceans.”said Azsha Hudson, Marine Conservation Analyst for the Environmental Defense Center.

This announcement comes days before the state Fish and Game Commission will meet in San Diego to consider these petitions and others related to the network for the first time. Final decisions on whether the state will move forward with petitions related to expanding or strengthening the network are expected to be made at the Commission’s February meeting.

“As a student activist, I am proud to advocate for ocean conservation because the ocean represents our shared future. Young people are deeply engaged in protecting it because we understand that a healthy ocean is essential for the well-being of our planet. Our voices matter, and we are determined to ensure that policymakers prioritize policies that ensure the longevity of our oceans and coastal ecosystems,” said Sierra Ferrante, CALPIRG student at UCSB.

California’s network of marine protected areas was established a decade ago under the 1999 Marine Life Protection Act, and is aimed at restoring and preserving marine life and ecosystems off the California coast. Currently, the network encompasses 12% of state waters in strongly protected areas that prohibit human activities that could damage and degrade the habitat. An additional 4% of state waters are included in the network, but lack the strong protections scientifically proven to be effective at conserving ecosystems. The state recently concluded the first-ever review of science and monitoring data from the network, which highlighted how many of these existing reserves performed well at restoring fish populations and helping certain types of ecosystems, including kelp forests, withstand heat waves.

“As a dedicated advocate for wildlife protection, Assemblymember Bennett understands how critical healthy ocean habitats are for the life off our shores. His passion for preserving California’s natural heritage reflects in his ongoing efforts, allowing Santa Barbara’s beaches and wildlife to thrive and be enjoyed by our community for years to come,” said Michelle Sevilla, Director of Communications for Assemblymember Bennett.

“In the face of mounting threats, now is the time for California to lead once again. Our groundbreaking marine protected area network can take its next leap forward with the support of the Fish and Game Commission,” said Rachel Lucine.



Environment California Research and Policy Center invites all Californians to sign and share this petition and urges state lawmakers and officials to embrace these proposals to ensure the health and longevity of our marine ecosystems.