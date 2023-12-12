Maravilla Named “Best in Wellness” Among Senior Communities

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif., DEC 12, 2023)— Maravilla, an active retirement community, has earned the prestigious 2023 ICAA NuStep Beacon Award for “Best in Wellness.” The award recognizes organizations committed to fostering a wellness-oriented community that benefits all residents and staff.

Maravilla was ranked among the top 25 communities across the nation. Sister community, Maravilla Scottsdale in Arizona, also received an ICAA NuStep Beacon Award.

Collin Milner, ICAA founder and CEO, said: “Wellness has evolved from a programming option to becoming a way of life.”

At Maravilla, wellness is incorporated into the company’s signature Zest initiatives, which offers a proactive, holistic approach to well-being built upon personal enjoyment and new experiences that focus on three fundamental areas of ourselves: mind, body and soul. Launched in 2018, the evidence-based initiatives seek to measure and improve residents’ quality of life, thus creating a more active, engaged and healthy lifestyle. Zest focuses on positive ways for residents to feel their best—from social engagement and physical activities to diet and nutrition.

“Achieving the ICAA NuStep Beacon Award is a remarkable milestone that reflects the essence of our Zest initiatives,” said Lauren Blacker, SRG’s Director of Corporate Wellness and Lifestyle Enrichment. At Maravilla, as in all SRG communities, we are not merely fostering wellness; we’re sculpting a living experience where every facet of life is touched by a commitment to vitality. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of an enriched and vibrant lifestyle for all residents.”

This is Maravilla’s fifth time in a row receiving the ICAA NuStep Beacon Award, with the community being a Pinnacle Award winner – among the top 5 – three of those years. The community offers numerous opportunities for health and wellness, encouraging and empowering residents to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.

“The award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating a vibrant and wellness-focused community,” said Executive Director Ruth Grande. “It affirms our dedication to fostering a holistic and thriving environment. We share this achievement with our entire community and look forward to continuing our journey towards well-being and vitality together.”

About Maravilla

Maravilla offers independent and assisted living lifestyles as well as award-winning memory care

services. The CARF-accredited community has a full range of services and amenities, including 12-hour restaurant dining, transportation, housekeeping, activities, and personalized, holistic health and wellness programs for residents. For more information, please call 805-308-9585 or visit www.MaravillaSeniorLiving.com.

About NuStep, LLC

NuStep, LLC designs, manufactures, and distributes recumbent cross trainer exercise equipment. NuStep products empower users of all functional abilities and fitness levels to engage in exercise that builds strength, enhances independence, and improves health outcomes. From 1998 to 2018, NuStep sponsored the Pinnacle Award, recognizing senior communities and centers transforming lives through whole-person wellness programming. To learn more, visit www.nustep.com.

About the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)

ICAA leads, connects, and defines the active-aging industry, supporting professionals in developing wellness cultures for adults over 50. The association focuses on active aging, helping older adults live life as fully as possible within all dimensions of wellness. Visit www.icaa.cc to learn more.

About Senior Resource Group

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Senior Resource Group, LLC (SRG) owns, develops and operates quality independent living, assisted living and memory care communities across the United States. Since 1988, SRG has championed the development and management of thoughtfully designed communities providing older adults with service-enriched, supportive living environments. SRG presently owns and operates senior living communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Oregon and Texas. For more information, visit www.srgseniorliving.com.