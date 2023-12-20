Lola

Lola, is a 14 week-old female, black and white Border Collie and Bernese Mountain Dog, and is available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Lola weighs approximately 21 lbs., and is the perfect puppy for you. The Bordernese combines the intelligence and gentle spirit of its parent breeds. Lola’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment, and health/wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet?

Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but aren’t ready to commit? All of our adoptable animals, even those too young to yet be adopted, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.black and white Border Collie and Bernese Mountain Dog

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

Keanu

Keanu is such a good boy. He’s great with people, and with his calm, friendly, and mellow personality, he’s a perfect couch potato companion. Make him part of your family and get ready for some serious snuggle sessions. He’s eleven years old and 95 lbs. of love. Keanu has been in the shelter for a while now and we would really love to see him in his forever home for the holidays. Call to meet Keanu or come by the shelter today!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Keanu and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.