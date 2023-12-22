Leonard

Lovely 3-year-old Leonard loves a good neck scratch – and loves brushing even more! After a long time on the streets, we are still helping him get his good looks back – and though he may have some battle scars, you can rest assured that he has a heart of gold. His regal presence brings plenty of calm, although he is quite the talker and is not afraid to speak his mind!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Charly

Charly is a smart, sweet, friendly, beautiful five month old Australian shepherd/Lab/something mix, available from Santa Barbara County Animal Services. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to give you lots of love!

Charly is a really fast learner who already has basic training and even knows how to use a dog door! He needs an active family because he’s got a lot of puppy energy. He’d be fine with children as long as they aren’t really little because he’s still kind of rowdy and rough. He’s likely to be around 45 to 50 pounds full grown, so a nice size to be active without being too big!

Honey

Introducing Honey! With her one-of-a-kind markings and gentle demeanor, Honey is the purr-fect companion for anyone in search of a loving and affectionate feline friend. She absolutely adores being showered with attention and is always ready to curl up on your lap, purring her heart out. As a bottle-fed kitten, this beautiful 6 month old Domestic Short Hair kitten has formed a deep bond with humans, and her trust in people is unwavering. This unique upbringing has shaped her into a loving and sociable companion, always eager to be by your side.

Penny

Meet Penny, the 1 year old Brussels Griffon with the adorable underbite, who is a pint-sized bundle of energy! Though small in size, she’s got a whole lot of spunk! She’s a social butterfly and generally gets along well with other dogs. When it comes to playtime, she’s always ready to go, running around with her furry pals in the yard. And let’s not forget her love for stuffed toys, especially if they’re bigger than her! This little one is house trained and would thrive as the center of attention in a home. She craves affection and is a pro at snuggling up on laps. Get ready for endless fun and cuddles with this adorable pup!

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118