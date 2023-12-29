Chumlee & Ardys, Coco & Washington and Rhythm & Spike

Chumlee & Ardys

Life with Chumlee and Ardys would be twice as nice! This delightful bonded duo consists of Chumlee, a six-year-old boy, and Ardys, a nine-year-old girl. Both Chumlee and Ardys are a little shy, but with some time and love, they will show you how sweet they can be. Just a few pets will leave Chumlee affectionately headbutting you and Ardys drooling in delight.

Are you interested in making Chumlee and Ardys part of your family? Come visit them at our Santa Barbara campus! We are open for walk-in adoptions from 12-4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Coco & Washington

Here is a strikingly handsome pair of male guinea-pigs who are happily bonded. They are under a year old and still have that baby cuteness and sweetness. Coco’s coat is gray and white and Washington is a tri-color. Now would be the perfect time to adopt them and show these young boys the joy of having a home and family all their own!



Rhythm & Spike

Rhythm is a young, all-black female and Spike is the fluffy young male dwarf who loves her. And she loves him. Their personalities are quite different, so if you adopt this pair you will get both a snuggly love-bug in Rhythm and sassy fun and stunning cuteness in Spike. Even though he’s opinionated he is also gentle and easy to handle. They were raised in a foster home so got lots of handling and socializing. You couldn’t ask for more in a pair of bonded bunnies!

All the volunteers and furries at BUNS wish you a happy new year and invite you to come meet them. BUNS has the largest and best selection of bunnies and guinea pigs in the tri-counties! All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues-Sun from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.