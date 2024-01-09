Person Killed in Car-vs.-Cyclist Collision on Hwy. 150 in Carpinteria

[Updated: Tue., Jan. 9, 2024, 3:35pm]

A person was killed in a fatal vehicle-versus-bicyclist collision Tuesday morning on Highway 150 in Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred between Via Real and Highway 101. The stretch of road was closed while deputies investigated the incident and reopened Tuesday afternoon. The driver remained at the scene of the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No other details are currently available. The victim’s name will be released once the family has been notified.