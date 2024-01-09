News
Public Safety

Person Killed in Car-vs.-Cyclist Collision on Hwy. 150 in Carpinteria

Crash Occurred Between Via Real and Highway 101

By
Tue Jan 09, 2024 | 12:07pm
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal vehicle-versus-bicyclist collision on Highway 150 between Via Real and Highway 101 that occurred Tuesday, January 9, 2023. | Credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

[Updated: Tue., Jan. 9, 2024, 3:35pm]

A person was killed in a fatal vehicle-versus-bicyclist collision Tuesday morning on Highway 150 in Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred between Via Real and Highway 101. The stretch of road was closed while deputies investigated the incident and reopened Tuesday afternoon. The driver remained at the scene of the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No other details are currently available. The victim’s name will be released once the family has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.

Related Posts

Wed Jan 10, 2024 | 01:59am
https://www.independent.com/2024/01/09/person-killed-in-car-vs-cyclist-collision-on-hwy-150-in-carpinteria/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.