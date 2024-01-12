A Staycation at The Steward

Sometimes it’s the little things that make an experience stand out, and on a recent, very rainy day, my wife and I got to explore all such little things during a one-night staycation at the newly renovated The Steward Hotel.

The floral wallpaper in the back of the closet, the beautifully designed carpet in the hallway, and the sense of place throughout all the decor and property environs were just some of our takeaways from our stay at the hotel, formerly the Pacific Suites and now part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio Hotel Collection (a collection of boutique hotels that stay true to their individuality while participating in Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott’s global reservations system).

In many ways, The Steward is a hidden gem. Set on five lush acres, the hotel incorporates the Sexton House, a two-story Italianate-style ranch house built in 1880 by horticulturist Joseph Sexton. Sexton himself planted many of the trees now standing tall around the house and hotel grounds, many of which are adorned with historical tags, and the house itself is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The bottom floor of the house is open to hotel guests and is filled with photos and artifacts from Santa Barbara’s history, making for a unique pre- or post-dinner play to check out.

All of the hotel rooms are suites. | Photo: Courtesy

The Steward Hotel’s five-acre property offers many spots to enjoy a cocktail or coffee | Photo: Courtesy

The pool area at The Steward | Photo: Courtesy

For all the history of the property, the hotel itself feels very fresh, modern, vibrant, and welcoming with its neutral color palette. The small touches everywhere make it feel very much like a boutique hotel, with just 87 rooms, each with a large suite-like configuration, with separate living room, bedroom, and bathroom spaces.

Attention to detail is apparent throughout with chic furnishings, cushions, blankets, and plentiful USB charging points, de rigueur for hotel rooms of today. Even the minibar and in-room amenities have been carefully curated with local goods such as Margerum wine, Frinj Coffee, Santa Barbara Popcorn, and M. Special beer as thoughtful touches.

Elsewhere, past the large pool and hot tub complete with resort-style cabanas that we were informed will be open to the public to enjoy in the summer season, lies the hotel lobby and open-plan restaurant, Terra.

With an organic farm-to-table menu curated by Executive Chef Augusto Caudillo, formerly of Lucky’s Steakhouse and Fess Parker Wine Country Inn, the seasonal menus are sourced directly from local Central Coast produce. Terra serves breakfast and dinner for both hotel guests and locals looking for a new spot. Sitting down for dinner, I had to look twice at the menu, as “Duck Burger” caught my eye. I am rarely an eater of duck, but as a lover of the fowl I had to have it, and I’m glad I did! Not only was it juicy and delicious, but it also arrived served on a visually arresting house-made charcoal bread bun, a specialty of Terra.

My better half enjoyed pan-roasted Scottish salmon, and we split an appetizer of maple-glazed carrots, washed down with a couple of Terra signature cocktails and a glass of wine. Everything was delicious!

Happy hour kicks in daily from 3 to 6 p.m. with specials on “Nosh + Nibbles” and with a real emphasis on local partners such as the aforementioned Margerum, Frinj Coffee, Cutler’s Artisan Spirits, and Twenty-Four Blackbirds chocolates, to name a few. I have no doubt Terra will become a firm favorite of locals and hotel guests alike.

The Steward | Credit: Courtesy

The Steward | Credit: Courtesy

The Steward | Credit: Courtesy

The Steward | Credit: Courtesy

The Steward | Credit: Courtesy

After a restful night’s slumber in our comfy king bed and with our bellies full from a Terra breakfast of avocado toast and Sexton Eggs Benedict — both served on more charcoal bread — we decided to make full use of our staycation and take a trip to the Santa Barbara Botanical Garden (sbbotanicgarden.org), the nation’s first botanic garden to focus exclusively on native plants.

With a break in the weather, we meandered around the 78-acre site featuring soaring redwoods, more than 50 species of manzanita, and a backcountry section designed to inspire everyone, especially the young, to connect with native plants. The garden nursery shop features the largest selection of California’s native plants on the Central Coast, ensuring there’s something for every green thumb in your house. With lungs full of fresh air and feeling well-rested from our mini getaway, our staycation had come to an end. We have a new spot for dinner now and a place to walk it off.

To learn more about The Steward (at 5490 Hollister Ave.), visit thestewardsb.com and save 30 percent through February 2024 for local area residents.