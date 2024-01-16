Brass Bird Coffee Is Perking Up Carpinteria

The welcoming exterior patio at Brass Bird | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Walking into Carpinteria’s Brass Bird Coffee, you may see someone drinking a warm lavender latte, sipping a glass of Provence rosé, diving into a pesto chicken panini oozing fresh mozzarella, or taking photos of (and then promptly devouring) a freshly baked persimmon “Pop-Tart” seasonal toaster pastry. Maybe they’re working on a laptop, scribbling into a notebook, or chatting with a big group of family or friends around a firepit. The common thread: There’s something to make every type of person happy — and that’s exactly what owner Sarah Dandona dreamed up.

“I loved this idea of creating a space that I would want to be at,” said Dandona, who owns the shop on Carpinteria Avenue with husband, Juan Rodriguez. “It’s a place that makes me want to sit and relax. Almost like a European situation.”

Dandona grew up loving coffee shops and was inspired by the café culture in France. When I stopped by in early January, Brass Bird was bustling with a distinctly Parisian joie de vivre. The staff warmly invites you to linger, and the robust menu provides plenty of options to do just that. Start with one of their specialty drinks, such the honey lavender latte made with Ventura-based roasters Beacon Coffee. Or if you’re looking for a delicious way to improve focus and immunity, try a wellness beverage like their Mudwtr latte, a blend of organic mushroom, lion’s mane, chaga, reishi, chai spices, black tea, cocoa, Himalayan sea salt, maple, and milk. I was skeptical at first but quickly blown away by the rich flavors of cocoa and spice.

“We’re always doing it the right way; we don’t cut corners, and I think it shows in the product we’re able to produce,” Dandona said.

Owners Juan Rodriguez and Sarah Dandona | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

She attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, is the former owner of Omni Catering, and opened Teddy’s by the Sea in Carpinteria five years ago with Rodriguez.

Her extensive food and beverage experience shines in Brass Bird’s creative and delectable menu, where the lunch options are just as enticing as their morning fare.

Take, for example, the prosciutto panini, which far exceeded my expectations for a coffee shop sandwich. Brimming with delectable prosciutto, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, olives, pesto, and balsamic grilled on fresh La Brea Bakery bread, this is a sandwich I’ll be coming back for, whether I’m grabbing a coffee or not.

“I created lots of menus in my catering position. Menu development is something I love. It’s one of my favorite things to do,” Dandona said.

Another hit is the breakfast burrito. Vegetarian or brimming with fresh thick-cut bacon, this combination of fluffy scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, and breakfast potatoes swaddled in a large tortilla and served with a homemade salsa had my taste buds dancing.

“I love our breakfast burrito. I think adding the caramelized onions puts it over the top,” Dandona gushed.

The Brass Bird name and logo have special significance. They came from Sarah Dandona’s late grandmother. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Since they live in Carpinteria, the plethora of fresh produce at their fingertips inspires much of the menu as well. “We use some local Carpinteria farms. If something looks cool that comes in, we’ll make a special dish,” Dandona said. “We’re always using different fruits that become available.”

This locally grown philosophy is beautifully present in their pastry case. All of these doughy delicacies are made by their talented in-house baker and whimsical mastermind, Realeen Portillo.

“I wanted to focus on that California bakery idea,” Dandona explained, where they offer twists on classic items inspired by what’s in season. I was lucky enough to come by on the day their heirloom carrot cake was available and will definitely be back for another thick slice of that nutty, lightly spiced slab of heaven slathered in homemade cream-cheese frosting.

While Dandona mans the menu, Rodriguez focuses more on the front of house, and their warm sense of service is palpable.

“Virginia, our manager, brings a great energy to the space,” Dandona said.

With a recently procured beer and wine license and plans for serving later into the evening, Dandona continues to dream big.

“I definitely feel like that patio is asking for more,” she said.

Baked goods are a Brass Bird specialty | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The food is a cut above what you typically find at coffeehouses | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Desserts keep the customers happy at Brass Bird | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The seasonal fresh baked “Pop-Tarts” are quickly becoming a local favorite | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Elevated avocado toast makes a pretty plate | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Latte art | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

When Dandona’s grandmother Theodora (namesake of Teddy’s by the Sea) passed away, she gifted her a pair of brass birds (pheasants), after which Dandona named the shop.

Pheasants have long been known as a symbol of luck. With a stellar menu, high-quality coffee drinks, and a space overflowing with happy customers, those brass birds, coupled with Dandona’s incredible talent, are certainly working their magic on Carpinteria Avenue.

Brass Bird Coffee is located at 4835 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria, and is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. See brassbirdcoffee.com.