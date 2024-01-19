Santa Barbara Teachers Association, School District Declare Impasse
State Mediator Expected to Intervene to Attempt to Resolve Salary Dispute
After three months at the bargaining table, the Santa Barbara Unified School District and Santa Barbara Teachers Association (SBTA) have declared an impasse, meaning that they have reached a point in negotiations in which “their differences in positions are so substantial and prolonged that future meetings would be futile,” according to state law.
The parties have been negotiating over a 2023-2024 contract since November 15, 2023, and have agreed on all issues except for “wages” and “hours and conditions.”
According to the district, it and SBTA jointly declared the impasse on January 19, which almost guarantees the California Public Employee Relations Board (PERB) will certify the declaration.
Once PERB certifies the impasse, the parties are assigned a state mediator at no cost to the parties. The mediator generally meets with the parties in a joint session first and then separates the parties and moves between the two groups to try to resolve the issues and reach an agreement.
Should the parties not reach an agreement, they would then move on to a process of fact-finding. Using the resulting advisory report, they would either reach a settlement, or end the negotiation process, at which point the district would have the legal right to unilaterally impose terms and conditions from its last, best, and final offer to SBTA, and SBTA may engage in a lawful strike.
