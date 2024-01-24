Goleta to Consider a Ban on Oversize Vehicles near Girsh Park

Thousands of kids, families, and dog walkers play at Girsh Park every week, and their vehicles cluster on the neighborhood streets and in the Costco parking lot every weekend. What has turned into a problem for the neighbors, however, are the many vehicles that come to rest overnight on Phelps Road below the park.

The City of Goleta’s Ordinance Committee heard from several neighbors who live near Phelps between Pacific Oaks Road and Cannon Green Drive. At the Tuesday afternoon meeting, one observed that vehicles without toilets were a bigger issue than RVs with them, as the overnighters deposited their waste on the ground before they left. He also believed safe parking areas would eliminate some issues, as they provided porta-potties and some security. Groups assembling outside their vehicles added to the neighbors’ uneasiness about the travelers, others said.

The part of Phelps Road under debate abuts vacant land that borders UC Santa Barbara’s North Campus Open Space and faculty housing. The shoulder is unpaved but covered with wood chips. This makes it seem inviting to travelers, as does the lack of street lighting, observed Councilmember Stuart Kasdin, in whose 4th District the area falls. And the city does have safe parking lots now, he added.

Oversize vehicles have been parking overnight on the stretch of Phelps Road below Girsh Park marked in red on the map above. | Credit: City of Goleta

Goleta has ordinances in place that allow residents to park oversize vehicles, such as campers, trailers, or RVs, on city streets as long as they have a permit, which is free. This allows guests to park for three days, or for the resident to pack for a camping trip, for instance. Otherwise, big vehicles are currently prohibited Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ordinance defines “oversize” as larger than 25 feet long, 80 inches wide, or 82 inches tall.

In an ad hoc poll, Kasdin ascertained that a number of people at the meeting, including himself, have used that part of Phelps to park when taking their kids to a game at Girsh. Rather than banning all parking, he proposed that they start small and ban overnight parking by oversize vehicles on Phelps and Pacific Oaks roads, which Councilmember James Kyriaco supported.

“This is not the last word on what we are doing,” Kasdin added. “This will allow us to evaluate whether permits might make more sense, what the impact on the land this presents, is it working.”

Kyriaco added that this was the first airing for the ordinance, which necessarily would need to go two rounds at the City Council in the coming months.

Jaime Valdez, who heads neighborhood services for the city, noted that any unlawful behavior the neighbors had complained of could be reported to the Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies provide police services for Goleta. Valdez also said the city would need to check with the Coastal Commission to ensure the proposal conformed to the “access to coastal areas” rules.