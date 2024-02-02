Santa Barbara has a Feast of Valentine’s Day Delights

We lucked out when Chaucer decided to make a romantic thing of St. Valentine’s Day back in the 1300s. Other saints celebrated around Feb 14th include Scholastica, Austrebertha, Eulalia, and Eormenhild, so let’s thank the saints that our local establishments are offering a plethora of ways to celebrate, many centering around decadent feasts with optional wine add-ons.

Here’s a quick guide to some of what S.B. has to offer.

Special Dinners

2/9-2/17 (not available 2/14!)

El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel: Indulge in a Romance Week Prix Fixe Menu that includes champagne on arrival and one of Santa Barbara’s best views. The three-course menu not only offers an all-veggie option but also the luxury of abalone with caviar and champagne beurre blanc or Brandt Farms filet mignon with black truffle Bordelaise. (800 Alvarado Pl.)

2/14-2/17

Finch & Fork: The Canary Hotel’s “Wild About You” three-course dinner billed “Beloved Ocean/Plant Lover” includes wild-caught seafood specials and seasonal-inspired vegan delights. Those who dine on VDay itself will leave with a hand-crafted ceramic vase and wildflower bouquet.

2/14 only

Angel Oak: The Ritz-Carlton Bacara offers a “specially curated, love-inspired prix fixe menu, accompanied by breathtaking ocean views. Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with live music and delightful Valentine’s Day surprises.”

Bar Le Côte: This Los Olivos gem will prepare a six-course tasting menu for two. As you’d expect, mostly seafood-focused, but also duck breast, and a dessert of churro with chocolate dipping sauce.

Bell’s: Bar Le Côte’s sister restaurant up the 101 offers a six-course tasting menu of decadent favorites, from Morro Bay Pacific oysters with Regiis Ova caviar to hand-cut pasta with butter-poached morels.

Black Sheep: Downtown’s charming French-inspired brasserie offers a special tasting menu for one of the best prices for the evening, $75 per person. Guests will delight in an amuse, three courses (from Guaymas shrimp étouffée to steak Diane), and dessert.

bouchon: Victoria’ Court’s ever-romantic bouchon dials it up another notch for the evening with rose petals, candlelight, and a three-course Seasonal Wine Country Cuisine Dinner. They will serve not just the full menu but also the chef’s romance-inspired specials.

Brass Bear Brewing: For those who VD’ed too effectively in years prior, here’s a family-friendly evening at BB Uptown. Expect a jumpy house, face-painting, a la carte nosh for kids, and a four-course menu for adults (i.e., bourbon-glazed salmon and the like).

CAYA at The Leta: If Mid-Century Modern is your thing, head to Goleta for CAYA’s three-course dinner for two for $150. You might start with a lobster and baked brie, dig into a Korean ribeye, and then — how romantic — share a dessert like Chocolate Soufflé.

Cold Spring Tavern: For something rustic and historic, snuggle up by the fire and scarf down lobster risotto or orange duck. After dinner, enjoy singer-songwriter Jeffery Pine in the Log Cabin Bar.

Lucky Penny’s heart-shaped pizza | Photo: Collin Sewell

El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel: Note this event is different from, and more expensive and expansive than, the Romance Week offer above. There’s still champagne on arrival, but then five courses plus amuse and dessert, with one omnivore menu and one vegan. (800 Alvarado Pl.)

The Lark: Acme’s flagship presents “A Love Letter to S.B.” (as if it doesn’t every night) that will include specials like West Coast oysters on the half shell (sparkling champagne mignonette, finger lime, pink peppercorn) and grilled Santa Barbara spiny lobster (Meyer lemon garlic butter, crispy sunchokes, tarragon, and chili gremolata).

La Paloma Cafe: This Anacapa Street patio seems a fine place for love to bloom, especially if you order the Share the Love special entrée designed for two, served a la carte: a spice-crusted and oak-smoked Chateaubriand.

Loquita: This Spanish hotspot suggests Oysters Are for Lovers, so why not find out if they truly are aphrodisiacs? Their Kumamotos will come with sangria granita and micro red shiso. Wash them down with a Bésame Cocktail special.

Lucky Penny: Pizza sure can be romantic, at least if the pies, whether cheese or pepperoni, are shaped into hearts. Drink your Valentine’s pink with a Frosé.

Opal: This State Street mainstay offers a three-course dinner, but every couple will also get a rose and a $10 voucher for their next visit. The menu features classics like their vegetable Napoleon and “Like Water for Chocolate” Surprise.

peasants FEAST: Bubbles brighten the heart, so why not indulge in a St. Valentine’s Sparkling Soiree with wine from Future Perfect and Loubud? Each of Chef de Cuisine Brendan Collins’ four courses will be matched with the perfect wine.

The Stonehouse: If the San Ysidro Ranch was good enough for JFK and Jackie O., it should do for you. As the Stonehouse is extravagant on a normal night, expect only the finest for this four-course fine dining experience — you can even get your filet flambéed tableside.

Vega Vineyard and Farm: Why not celebrate love farm-to-table at an actual farm? Five-course, veggies cultivated practically feet away, and dishes like lobster bisque and herb-crusted rack of lamb. And wine, of course.

The Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch | Credit: Erika Hobart

Do Something Yourself

2/10, 3-4 p.m., Mattei’s Tavern: Chocolate Bar Alchemy

Master chocolatier Jessica Foster leads this hands-on class where you will unleash your creativity by experimenting with flavor combinations, texture contrasts, and decorative finishes. Release your inner Willy Wonka!

2/13 6 p.m., Santa Barbara Wine Collective

Forget about you go, girl, how about yoga, girl? CorePower Yoga leads this Galentine’s Yoga Flow that will be followed by wine like Love You Bunches from Stolpman Winery, Luna Hart Wines, and Love Garden from Babcock Winery, and snacks from The Lark.

Other Fun

2/10, 9 p.m., Pearl Social: Barbie & Ken: Disco Love Affair

No time for irrepressible thoughts of death or fears of cellulite, just dance, dance, dance. Costumes and fabulousness are encouraged.

2/10-2/12: Stuff you and your lover with Bob’s Well Bread

The calories you consume for Valentine’s Day don’t count, so dig into yummy baked goods like heart-shaped Linzer cookies and chocolate cherry brioche. Note, both locations are closed on 2/14, so pick up ahead. (bobswellbread.com)

2/14, 6:30 p.m., Pearl Social: Lovers & Friends Drag Bingo

The best way to be sure the evening isn’t a drag is to take part in Drag Bingo. Vivacious host Vivian Storm will keep the laughs coming; DJ Party Proper will keep the beats groovy. You might win cool prizes, too. (pearlsocialsb.com)

2/14, 7:20 pm, Fiesta 5

If film is your love jam, hit SBIFF for a screening of “Narrative Shorts 2 – Love & Connection (Romance and High-Stakes Dramas).” The films will help your love life seem normal by comparison!