John Densmore Opens the Door on the Real Story at Santa Barbara Museum of Art

John Densmore took the spotlight at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) last week to celebrate the release of his new book, The Doors Unhinged, with a discussion and Q&A. The legendary rock drummer explored the rise and downfall of the Doors and shared heartfelt life advice. Above all, he emphasized the importance of preserving Jim Morrison’s legacy as a pioneer in counterculture music and poetry.

With white hair and weathered skin, the 79-year-old Densmore walked onto the SBMA’s Mary Craig Auditorium stage accompanied by novelist Andrew Winer — and a conga drum. “I’m nervous,” Densmore said, a surprising admission from one of rock’s most famed drummers to a room of less than 200 people. Letting out a small laugh and fiddling with the drum as a crutch, he set the tone for the next hour of lighthearted yet intimate conversation.

Between playing snippets of songs and delivering off-the-cuff jokes, Densmore read excerpts from the book, focusing on a section about the lawsuit brought against him by fellow Doors members Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger. While Manzarek and Krieger wanted to commercialize the music, Densmore was adamant about honoring Morrison’s wishes after his death.

Densmore said when they first started making music, the group had agreed upon equal veto power. Densmore recalled Morrison saying, “Let’s split everything evenly. Let’s split all the money. Let’s say ‘all music by the Doors,’ not ‘Lyrics by me.’”

“I became Mr. Veto,” Densmore said. Remembering Morrison’s less-than-savory reaction to an offer from Buick in 1965 to use “Light My Fire” in a commercial, Densmore rejected an offer from Cadillac in 2001 against his surviving bandmates’ wishes, refusing to “sell out.” This, along with other turndowns of major offers, led them to suing him. Densmore ultimately won the lawsuit by Manzarek and Krieger, which they appealed, and split with the remaining band members.

As tough as it was to go to trial against his “musical brothers,” Densmore was eventually able to heal his relationship with Manzarek and Krieger when he found out Manzarek had cancer. “I was so grateful that he picked the phone up when I called and we talked about his cancer and not about the lawsuit,” Densmore said.

After Manzarek’s passing, Densmore said to Krieger, “Death trumps everything. Let’s play some music,” and the two played a show at LACMA. Reminding the audience that day that they weren’t the singers, Densmore and Krieger asked for help from the crowd. Densmore then led the SBMA audience in the same call-and-response version of “People Are Strange” from LACMA, reminding everyone of the uniting power of music.

Densmore also shared a letter he wrote to Manzarek and Krieger, which is featured at the end of the book, reflecting on how everything played out. “I’m sorry it was so hard for us to support [Morrison’s] vision. Somewhere there, our road has become one of separation from the brothers and bandmates I grew up with,” he wrote before delving into what he admired about each of them and expressing his pride in their accomplishments. “We can be remembered as even more special if we don’t pollute the gold,” he concluded.

Throughout the discussion, it became evident that the overarching message of the book and what Densmore preaches all ties back to being driven by morals, not by money and fame. Both Densmore and Winer graced the stage with immense humility, not taking anything too seriously. Winer listened intently to Densmore’s wisdom, occasionally interjecting with a question but mostly taking Densmore’s jabs towards him like a champ.

“‘Light My Fire’ was number one for 26 weeks and it’s been downhill ever since,” Densmore joked, alluding to the Doors’ debut album’s unmatched success. He played the drumbeat and mumbled the chorus to the iconic song, looking softly into the distance as if he was being transported back in time by the music. He continued to run through the Doors’ first album like this. “Jim’s words are incredible,” he said.

When the event culminated, people aged 18 to 80 walked out with smiles. Some lined up to purchase signed copies of The Doors Unhinged. “It was a wonderful, wonderful afternoon,” Santa Barbara resident Jack Friedland said. He was taken on a journey back to the counterculture movement and psychedelic rock music of his adolescence.

During the Q&A portion afterward, an audience member asked if there was a lesson that Densmore learned from being in a band that everyone could benefit from. “I don’t care if it’s 200 people at the museum in Santa Barbara, or [20,000] at Madison Square Garden; whoever’s on stage — tonight it’s a duet — if it’s a 40-piece orchestra, that’s one person,” he said. “You guys are the other person and we’re going to dance. And that’s the beauty of live theater or music.”