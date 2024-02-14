Authorities Investigating ‘Suspicious Death’ Near Toro Canyon in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Wednesday, February 14, just before 11 a.m. near Carpinteria. According to a statement from Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick, deputies responded to the area near Toro Canyon Road and Torito Road after receiving “a report of a man down.” Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies found a deceased adult male.

While the investigation is underway, detectives have made the decision to temporarily close Toro Canyon Road from Foothill Road to Torito Road.

No further information was released by the Sheriff’s Office. However, detectives request that anyone with information about the death call (805) 681-4150. If you wish to retain your anonymity, you can provide information by calling the anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171 or file a tip at SBSheriff.org.